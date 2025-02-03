Pasta is particularly high in carbohydrates and is therefore an absolute no-go when it comes to losing weight in the eyes of many. Picture: Unsplash/enginakyurt

Nutrition is one of those things: while some people swear by something, others demonize it. blue News sends ten common nutrition myths to be checked by experts.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you When it comes to nutrition, opinions differ on many things.

Carbohydrates, for example, are demonized by some, while others are convinced that they are not so bad.

What does a nutritionist have to say about this? blue News asked around for you and put ten common myths to the test. Show more

Are five portions of fruit and vegetables a day enough? Should you eat like a beggar in the evening or can you still eat when you're really hungry? Do carbohydrates really make you fat? When it comes to nutrition, questions and questions arise. But it's not so easy to find the answers, because opinions differ widely on many topics.

Jürg Hösli, nutritionist and founder of erpse Institut für Ernährungsdiagnostik, is certain: "All of this is always a source of wonderfully controversial discussion." The expert categorizes ten nutrition myths for blue News that always cause a stir.

5 portions of fruit and vegetables

a day keep you healthy

👍🏼

People who include more fruit as snacks during the day and more vegetables with their main meals often feel less tired in the evening, eat less in the evening and sleep better. "This statement is basically true, but should be supplemented: Groups such as athletes, pregnant women or people in the recovery phase have an increased requirement," clarifies Hösli.

Smoothies are just as healthy

as fruit and vegetables as a whole

👎🏼

"Smoothies are not as healthy as fruit and vegetables in their unprocessed form. When preparing a smoothie from several fruits, the digestive work of the gastrointestinal tract is largely bypassed, which means that the sugar enters the bloodstream more quickly," explains the expert.

This often leads to a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a rapid drop. The consequences can be an oversupply of blood sugar, which is stored in the fat cells, as well as hypoglycaemia, which can trigger cravings.

According to Hösli, pure fruit smoothies are therefore not an optimal choice for a balanced diet. "A much better alternative is a blend with a high vegetable content and only one fruit to reduce the sugar content and increase the nutrient density."

Most vitamins are found in the peel



🤏🏼

According to Hösli, this statement is "fundamentally correct": "The skin of a food serves as a protective layer against the outside world and therefore often contains an increased concentration of protective substances."

However, it should be borne in mind that peel can also contain pesticide residues, depending on the method of cultivation. Those who consume organic products have clear advantages here, as the use of pesticides is severely restricted in organic farming. "Otherwise, it is advisable to clean the peel thoroughly or, if in doubt, remove it to avoid possible residues," says the nutritionist.

Eating a lot of heavy food

in the evening makes you fat

👍🏼

"This statement is absolutely correct," Hösli sums up. Studies have shown that people who eat their largest meal in the evening tend to have a higher proportion of visceral fat.

However, it is not a solution to simply eat less in the evening, as this can impair the quality of sleep. "Instead, the day should start with a balanced breakfast, followed by regular, balanced meals throughout the day. The aim is to regulate hunger by the evening so that only one light meal is necessary," advises the expert. According to Hösli, anyone who skips meals during the day or eats too little runs the risk of being overtaken by cravings in the evening.

Dark bread is healthier

than light bread

🤏🏼

As the nutritionist states, it should more correctly read: "Fermented bread is healthier than light-colored bread." This is because fermentation offers decisive advantages for the gastrointestinal tract: During fermentation, natural microorganisms, such as lactic acid bacteria, pre-digest complex carbohydrates and proteins in the grain. This makes nutrients more readily available, increases digestibility and the intestinal flora benefits from positive microbial metabolites. Unfortunately, however, it is difficult to find high-quality fermented bread in large bakeries today.

Light products make you slim

👎🏼

"I can add a little anecdote here," notes Hösli and continues: "I worked as a nutritionist in professional ice hockey at various clubs for around six years. When I wanted to feed young players, I always opted for light products." These contain less fat and don't fill you up as quickly, which means you eat again more quickly.

Carbohydrates make you fat

👎🏼

"This statement is wrong," Hösli clarifies directly. The nutritionist has already written about the topic in a book or spoken about it in his podcast.

Why carbohydrates don't make you fat? "They play an essential role for the body, as they stabilize blood sugar levels, promote regeneration after exercise, increase satisfaction and support cognitive processes such as learning and concentration. They also help to prevent muscle breakdown by replenishing glycogen stores and promoting protein synthesis."

However, it is important to distinguish between simple sugars and complex, nutrient-rich carbohydrates. Foods such as wholegrain products, pulses, vegetables and fruit provide long-chain carbohydrates that cause blood sugar to rise slowly and also contain important nutrients. The key, as with all foods, lies in the right quantity and quality.

According to Hösli, the bad reputation of carbohydrates has spread mainly due to false and simplified nutritional theories, which often come from self-proclaimed experts. "However, a differentiated view shows that carbohydrates are indispensable in a balanced diet and should by no means be demonized."

A glass of water in the morning is healthy

and stimulates the metabolism

👍🏼

According to Hösli, a glass of water in the morning is the perfect start to the day: "It compensates for the loss of fluids during the night, activates the circulation, aids digestion and gets the metabolism going." This little morning routine creates a solid basis for well-being throughout the day.

Eat warm once a day - a must

🤏🏼

As the expert says, warm food "definitely has advantages". It is often easier to digest, fills you up and can make nutrients more readily available. "Especially in the cold season or if you have digestive problems, a warm meal is pleasant and supportive," says Hösli.

At the same time, however, there is no scientific evidence to support this, as a balanced diet also works with cold food. Hösli adds: "Ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences, cultural habits and individual needs. Everyone should decide for themselves what is good for them. Whether hot or cold - the main thing is that it tastes good and does you good."

Chocolate makes you happy

👍🏼

"Absolutely right," says Hösli. Dark chocolate in particular, with a high cocoa content, contains numerous ingredients that can have a positive effect on our mood.

The amino acid tryptophan is converted in the body into serotonin, the so-called "happiness hormone". Stimulants such as theobromine and caffeine, on the other hand, promote alertness and convey a feeling of energy. According to the expert, eating chocolate also stimulates the release of endorphins, which provide relaxation and a sense of well-being.

"And don't forget: chocolate tastes great and activates the reward system in the brain, which gives us an extra dose of happiness," says Hösli.

