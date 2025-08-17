Mosquitoes prefer certain blood groups, research shows. www.imago-images.de

Are you plagued by mosquito bites on vacation - and those around you tend to be spared? A Japanese study knows the reason for this: blood type, body odor and alcohol consumption are mosquito magnets.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you People of a certain blood group are bitten by mosquitoes significantly more often than other blood groups, a study shows.

Other factors such as body odor (carboxylic acid), alcohol consumption and high CO₂ emissions also increase the attraction.

You're sitting comfortably in the garden having a barbecue - and bang, - a mosquito bites you. A few minutes later, you desperately reach for the mosquito spray because you can't stand it any longer.

Meanwhile, your companion is spared any nasty mosquito attacks: can that be, you ask yourself?

Yes, it can be.

A study from Japan took a closer look at the preferences of the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti). And the conclusion? People with blood group 0 are bitten almost twice as often as people with other blood groups, writes "Focus".

Of a total of 205 mosquitoes, 100 had successfully ingested blood, which is the blood group preference: 0

B

AB

Other factors also play a role

There are other factors that determine whether you get stung frequently. A research group at Johns Hopkins University has discovered that the nasty beasts are particularly attracted to body odors and CO₂ emissions.

Why mosquitoes like you Carboxylic acid in the skin: this natural substance protects our skin and attracts mosquitoes. Cheese contains some of them. This is why some people may be particularly affected.

Alcohol: If you have consumed alcohol, your alcohol level increases. People with higher alcohol levels are bitten more often. The reason? Body temperature and CO₂ exhalation are altered.

What you can do about those nasty bites

But you are not mercilessly at the mercy of mosquitoes.

Prevention - how to protect yourself from bites With insect repellents: Products with DEET, Icaridin or Citriodiol work most reliably. Apply to unprotected areas of skin - especially when staying near water, in the forest or at dusk.

Wear light-colored, long clothing. Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors. Wear long sleeves and pants, especially in the evening.

Mosquito nets & fly screens: Place over the bed or window - especially near standing water. Mobile versions available for traveling.

Fan or air conditioning: Mosquitoes are bad fliers - air movement makes biting more difficult. Tip: Put a fan on the windowsill - this keeps them outside.

Have you been bitten? These tips will help

What helps after a bite? Treatment options It is best NOT to scratch. This prevents inflammation and scars. Instead, cool and soothe immediately.

Heat sticks (for example Bite Away): Brief exposure to heat (approx. 50 degrees) can destroy the mosquito protein. Effectively reduces itching and swelling.

Home remedies also help: Onion, vinegar or lemon juice: Disinfectant and itch-relieving. Aloe vera gel cools and soothes the skin.

When should you see a doctor or go to hospital? If the area becomes extremely swollen, hot to the touch or festering (infection). And: If you get a fever, headache or aching limbs - especially after traveling to tropical areas (suspected dengue, malaria). Also: If you have an allergic reaction to stings (e.g. shortness of breath, circulatory problems or swelling of the face).

In alpine regions such as Ticino or Valais, the mosquito population is increasing - especially due to invasive species such as the Asian tiger mosquito. Double protection is worthwhile there.

