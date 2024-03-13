When the flowers bloom in spring, many pollen allergy sufferers struggle with sneezing attacks and a constantly runny nose. Picture: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Many people in Switzerland are currently struggling with runny noses. It is important to know whether you have a cold or hay fever. blue News explains the differences.

Many people in Switzerland are currently struggling with a runny nose again.

Many people have a cold - but some also suffer from hay fever.

Allergies should definitely be treated. That's why it's important to know the differences.

Switzerland is sniffling. People all over the country have itchy, scratchy noses. In addition to the usual flu epidemic at this time of year, the early pollen count is also causing additional sneezing.

The symptoms of a cold and a pollen allergy are often similar. However, experts say that untreated allergies in particular can affect your health in the long term. That's why it's important to be able to distinguish between a cold and an allergic rhinitis. You need to know this.

How can I tell the difference between a cold and hay fever?

There are differences right from the start. A cold, for example, announces itself rather slowly, explains doctor Sonja Lämmel to "RND". With a cold, you tend to feel tired in the morning and may have a headache. Not so with hay fever: "It can start with sudden sneezing attacks or make your eyes water a lot," explains the doctor.

Typical symptoms of a cold Stuffy nose

Sporadic sneezing attacks

Disappears after a few days

Thick, yellow or greenish mucus from the nose

Fever possible

Weather does not play a role Show more

Typical symptoms of an allergy Sudden sneezing attacks or very watery eyes

Clear and liquid secretions in the nose

Symptoms can last for an entire pollen season

Disappears or improves in bad weather

No fever

Weather plays a role: hay fever mainly occurs on nice, dry days Show more

The typical symptoms of a pollen allergy.

Periods when trees, grasses and other plants are in bloom and therefore the pollen load for allergy sufferers is very high. dpa

What should I do if I'm not sure whether I have a cold or hay fever?

In this case, you should consult a doctor. According to Sonja Lämmel, if you don't treat a pollen allergy for a long time, the allergy can develop into a chronic asthma condition. This is why it is important to treat hay fever at an early stage.

If there are signs of a pollen allergy, you should definitely go to the doctor. Medication such as nasal sprays, eye drops or tablets can then be used for treatment.

How can I reduce irritation during the pollen season?

The Swiss aha! allergy center recommends various measures for allergy sufferers to reduce their symptoms.