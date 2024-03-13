Switzerland is sniffling. People all over the country have itchy, scratchy noses. In addition to the usual flu epidemic at this time of year, the early pollen count is also causing additional sneezing.
The symptoms of a cold and a pollen allergy are often similar. However, experts say that untreated allergies in particular can affect your health in the long term. That's why it's important to be able to distinguish between a cold and an allergic rhinitis. You need to know this.
How can I tell the difference between a cold and hay fever?
There are differences right from the start. A cold, for example, announces itself rather slowly, explains doctor Sonja Lämmel to "RND". With a cold, you tend to feel tired in the morning and may have a headache. Not so with hay fever: "It can start with sudden sneezing attacks or make your eyes water a lot," explains the doctor.
What should I do if I'm not sure whether I have a cold or hay fever?
In this case, you should consult a doctor. According to Sonja Lämmel, if you don't treat a pollen allergy for a long time, the allergy can develop into a chronic asthma condition. This is why it is important to treat hay fever at an early stage.
If there are signs of a pollen allergy, you should definitely go to the doctor. Medication such as nasal sprays, eye drops or tablets can then be used for treatment.