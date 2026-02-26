It's that time of year again for many, the time of sneezing and watery eyes. Meteoschweiz

With the first warm days, the pollen count increases significantly in Switzerland - which is likely to annoy hay fever sufferers in particular. Depending on the season, hazel, alder, birch, grasses and ragweed in particular cause heavy pollen counts.

Petar Marjanović

The fine weather this week also brings an intense pollen count - and therefore peak season for hay fever. Many allergy sufferers know exactly what their symptoms are, but often don't know what the plants behind them look like.

We show the main culprits with pictures and provide brief, easy-to-understand facts: When do they bloom? Where do they occur?

Hazel

You will often recognize hazel as a shrub. In winter, long, yellowish catkins (male flowers) hang from it. In Switzerland, it usually flowers from January to April. Many people react because there is a lot of pollen in the air locally - and because there are often cross-reactions with birch and alder.

This is what the hazel looks like The culprits in spring: flower catkins on a hazel bush. Image: KEYSTONE This is what the leaf of a common hazel looks like. Image: Willow/CC BY This is what unripe hazelnuts look like. Image: KEYSTONE This is what the hazel looks like The culprits in spring: flower catkins on a hazel bush. Image: KEYSTONE This is what the leaf of a common hazel looks like. Image: Willow/CC BY This is what unripe hazelnuts look like. Image: KEYSTONE

Alder

Alder is usually a tree, but can also be a shrub. It also forms conspicuous catkins. In Switzerland, black alder and gray alder typically bloom from January to April - and purple alder, which is often planted in cities, can even release pollen into the air around Christmas. You react because alder pollen is one of the first pollens of the year and occurs locally in large quantities.

This is what the alder looks like Depending on the location and variety, alders can grow to a height of around 25 to 30 meters and live for up to 120 years. Image: KEYSTONE Cones and fruits of an alder Image: Roger Culos/CC BY-SA 3.0 Illustration of Alnus glutinosa. Image: PD This is what the alder looks like Depending on the location and variety, alders can grow to a height of around 25 to 30 meters and live for up to 120 years. Image: KEYSTONE Cones and fruits of an alder Image: Roger Culos/CC BY-SA 3.0 Illustration of Alnus glutinosa. Image: PD

Birch

You can often recognize birch trees by their light-coloured bark and the catkins that hang later. It usually blooms from March to May. Many allergy sufferers react strongly because birch pollen is considered the most important tree pollen allergen and birch produces a lot of pollen. There are also frequent cross-reactions (for example with hazel and alder).

This is what the birch looks like This is what the catkins of a birch tree look like. Image: Lucyin/CC BY-SA 4.0 Leaves of a birch tree. Image: Wilde Natur/CC BY-SA 2.0 Depending on the species, the birch broch (sometimes also called bark) can be white. Image: KEYSTONE Birch allergy sufferers often have cross-allergies. Image: KEYSTONE This is what the birch looks like This is what the catkins of a birch tree look like. Image: Lucyin/CC BY-SA 4.0 Leaves of a birch tree. Image: Wilde Natur/CC BY-SA 2.0 Depending on the species, the birch broch (sometimes also called bark) can be white. Image: KEYSTONE Birch allergy sufferers often have cross-allergies. Image: KEYSTONE

Grasses

Grasses can be found practically everywhere: meadows, pastures, roadsides - when they flower you will see panicles or spikes at the top, often with anthers sticking out. In Switzerland, grasses generally flower from the end of April to August, with a peak from May to mid-July. Many people react because grasses are the most important pollen allergen in Switzerland and the season lasts a long time.

This is what grasses look like Release of pollen from the flowers of Dactylis glomerata Image: CC0 This is what the inflorescence of common bentgrass looks like. Image: Kristian Peters/CC BY-SA 3.0 This is what common bentgrass looks like. Image: Kristian Peters/CC BY-SA 3.0 This is what grasses look like Release of pollen from the flowers of Dactylis glomerata Image: CC0 This is what the inflorescence of common bentgrass looks like. Image: Kristian Peters/CC BY-SA 3.0 This is what common bentgrass looks like. Image: Kristian Peters/CC BY-SA 3.0

Ragweed

Ragweed looks like an inconspicuous weed: double-pinnate, green leaves on both sides, often a reddish, hairy stem. It flowers from August to September, extending the pollen season into late summer. Many people react violently because the pollen is highly allergenic and often triggers asthma. In Switzerland, the plant is mainly found in Ticino and western Switzerland.