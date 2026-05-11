Film with and about Divertimento: Jonny Fischer (left) and Manu Burkart are looking for extras for their film "It takes two to Tango". blue News

Divertimento are shooting their first feature film: Jonny Fischer and Manu Burkart are now looking for extras for "It takes two to Tango" - and you can be part of it.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The comedy duo Divertimento are shooting their first feature film "It takes two to Tango" and are looking for extras. Interested parties can apply to be extras.

Filming will take place in July 2026 in the Zurich and Zug regions. Full-day or half-day assignments are possible on various days.

We are looking for concert audiences, passers-by, guests and fans, among others. The chances of appearing on screen in the finished film are good. Show more

Would you like to be part of the first film by and with Divertimento? Then now is your chance. Jonny Fischer and Manu Burkart are looking for extras for their movie "It takes two to Tango".

Filming will take place in July 2026 in the Zurich and Zug regions. Extras are still being sought for various days of filming - whether full-time or part-time.

We are looking for concert audiences, passers-by, guests and fans, among others. In other words, there is a good chance that you will make it onto the big screen.

Want to be part of the movie? Then you can apply here.

The film is due to be released in 2027

"It takes two to Tango" will be filmed in summer 2026 by the production company Condorfilms. It is due to be released in cinemas in 2027.

Not much is known about the movie yet. "It Takes Two to Tango" is a humorous, honest and touching story about friendship, pride and the courage to let go and start again. Inspired by the real comedy duo Divertimento - but told as a fictional, independent story full of heart, wit and joie de vivre, Condorfilms is writing the story. Swiss-German director Markus Welter ("My Friend Barry") is involved in the project.

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