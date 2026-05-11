"It takes two to Tango" will be filmed in summer 2026 by the production company Condorfilms. It is due to be released in cinemas in 2027.
Not much is known about the movie yet. "It Takes Two to Tango" is a humorous, honest and touching story about friendship, pride and the courage to let go and start again. Inspired by the real comedy duo Divertimento - but told as a fictional, independent story full of heart, wit and joie de vivre, Condorfilms is writing the story. Swiss-German director Markus Welter ("My Friend Barry") is involved in the project.