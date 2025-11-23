"Tatort" check: At least survive until tomorrow Beautiful city, sad lives: Investigators Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare, right) and Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) discuss the loneliness of young people against the backdrop of Stuttgart in "Tatort: Überlebe wenigstens bis morgen". Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Why was Nelly Schlüter (Bayan Layla) apparently so lonely that nobody gave it a second thought for months when she didn't get in touch with anyone? We get to know the young woman's life in flashbacks. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare, left) and Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) try to get to the bottom of a young woman's loneliness in "Tatort: Überlebe wenigstens bis morgen". Her body is discovered by chance months after her death in a fire in an apartment building. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The dead woman's parents, Henning and Yasemin Schlüter (Robert Kuchenbuch and Idil Üner), are shocked by their daughter's death. How could it come to this, that they had no contact with their child for months - without a fight? Image: SWR/Benoît Linder In her dreams, Nelly (Bayan Layla) is a star. Her visions show her as a successful singer, whom the presenter (Pierre M. Krause) presents enthusiastically on his show. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare, right) and Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) have a new investigative partner at their side. Elvira Möbius (Daniela Holtz) is from the "prickly Swabian" tribe. With this character, the boundaries between mercilessly honest and penetratingly unfriendly are rather fluid. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Nelly Schlüter (Bayan Layla) is a young, attractive and likeable woman. But why does she still feel infinitely lonely? "Tatort: Überlebe wenigstens bis morgen" is a subtle study on the subject of "young loneliness" in times of social media and withdrawal into the private sphere. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Niclas Slowinski (Louis Nitsche, second from left) is the husband of Nelly's best friend. Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller, left) and Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare) scrutinize him. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Nelly (Bayan Layla, fourth from left) organizes a birthday party for her niece. Although she is surrounded by her family (Alexander Berenheuser, Richard Kuchenbuch, Natalia Schüssler, Idil Üner), she doesn't feel included. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Commissioners Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare, right) and Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) are single themselves. Nevertheless, it's good that their personal loneliness is only mentioned in passing in this very densely narrated crime drama. The body of a young woman is only found by chance months later in a house fire. Why did nobody miss her in the Stuttgart "Tatort"? How often does this happen? And are young people lonelier today?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Stuttgart's "Tatort: Überlebe wenigstens bis morgen" , the body of a young woman is discovered by chance months later in a house fire.

Stuttgart detectives Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) and Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare) wonder why no one has missed Nelly Schlüter.

How often do such cases occur - and how lonely are young people really these days? Show more

Since the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have been dealt with, people have been discussing the new loneliness of young people. Has an entire generation forgotten how to live together in times of lockdown, working from home and social media couch potatoes?

In "Tatort: Überlebe wenigstens bis morgen", Stuttgart detectives Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) and Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare) investigate the discovery of a young woman's body.

Why has no one missed Nelly Schlüter? How often is it that people are found dead in Germany who no one was apparently waiting for? And is it a feeling or scientifically proven that today's young people feel lonelier?

What was it all about?

The body of young Nelly Schlüter (Bayan Layla) is discovered by chance during a fire in an apartment building. The fire department had to break down her apartment door. "Atypical hanging" is determined as the cause of death. Some evidence suggests that Nelly took her own life months ago while sitting with a rope. Or did someone help her along?

Lannert and Bootz encounter shocked parents (Robert Kuchenbuch and Idil Üner), the ex-boyfriend (Malik Blumenthal) and the former best friend (Trixi Strobel) of the deceased, who had a baby with her husband (Louis Nitsche) and had withdrawn into private life. How can it be that none of these people asked how Nelly was doing for months?

What was it really about?

Loneliness is a topic that screenwriter Katrin Bühlig has often addressed in powerful "Tatort" episodes.

Most recently in the Kiel case "Borowski und das hungrige Herz" (2022) about sex addicts or in the Bremen case "Im toten Winkel" (2018), which was about a nursing service and its patients. At first glance, it is an implausible scenario that a young, attractive woman goes unnoticed for months.

However, in the course of the investigation, Nelly's story sounds frighteningly logical: no employer missed her due to her home office and changing freelance work.

Nor did she have a steady relationship. The men interviewed, with whom Nelly last met via a dating app, told us that she was very clingy - which obviously annoyed the "dating dudes".

And the parents? In fact, we know some people today who don't talk to their child or parents, who may live in another city, for weeks or months. And it can even be done without any arguments.

How many bodies are found in this way?

Especially in large cities and metropolitan areas, there are regular cases where people have lived in their homes for a long time and are found dead at some point without having been missed. These so-called "silent" deaths are often caused by loneliness.

They usually affect senior citizens and other socially isolated people. Because no criminal investigation is necessary in most cases, these corpses are not recorded separately in statistics.

Is the loneliness of young people scientifically proven?

Several studies in recent years have found that the proportion of young people who feel lonely has been increasing since the 2000s.

A study by the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research (2023) found that the coronavirus pandemic in particular has increased the feeling of isolation.

The specialist magazine "Psychologische Rundschau" came to the same conclusion when it compared analyses and meta-analyses on this issue in 2022.

How lonely do young people feel in Switzerland?

Although Switzerland is often ranked among the countries with the least lonely people in Europe, the absolute number of those affected remains high. Around 36 percent of the total population feel lonely at least occasionally.

The finding that loneliness among young people (aged 15 to 24) is one of the highest and has increased is based on data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), among others.

What's next for the Stuttgart "Tatort"?

The next "Tatort: Ex-It" from Stuttgart will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

It's about a former It girl (Kim Riedle) who hasn't arrived in the new world of influencers. Her marriage - Hans Löw plays the husband - and self-esteem are thrown completely out of kilter when one of her children is killed and the other is kidnapped.

The screenplay was written by Wolfgang Stauch and the crime thriller was directed by Friederike Jehn. The duo previously created Stuttgart's "Tatort: Du allein" in 2020, which revolved around a sniper's series of blackmailing murders.

