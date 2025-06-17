In his autobiography, published in 2022, Matthew Perry wrote openly about his decades-long battle with alcohol, drug and pill addiction. Image: Brian Ach/Invision/AP/dpa

A doctor who allegedly supplied Hollywood actor Matthew Perry with ketamine has apparently pleaded guilty. Now the man is facing a prison sentence.

He allegedly injected him directly with ketamine: In the trial surrounding the death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, a doctor admits partial responsibility.

In text messages, the doctor had mocked the actor's drug addiction. Show more

In connection with the drug-related death of US actor Matthew Perry, a doctor has pleaded guilty to four counts of drug trafficking with ketamine.

This was announced by the public prosecutor's office on Monday. If convicted, the doctor Salvador P. could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

He and four other defendants are accused of supplying the "Friends" star with the narcotic before his death. They include another doctor, Perry's personal assistant and a woman who, according to the prosecution, was a ketamine dealer.

Perry struggled with addiction problems for years

Although P. is said to have supplied most of Perry's ketamine in his final weeks, the woman, Jasmine S., delivered the dose that ultimately killed the actor.

She is also due to stand trial in August. S. is the only one of the accused to plead "not guilty" - all other defendants have agreed to plead guilty.

The 54-year-old actor, who had long struggled with drug and addiction problems, was found dead in his hot tub at home by his personal assistant on October 28, 2023.

An autopsy revealed an overdose of the anaesthetic ketamine. He had the same amount in his blood as patients would receive during an operation.

