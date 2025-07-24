Actor Matthew Perry rose to fame playing the character Chandler Bing in the cult series "Friends" Picture: dpa

"Friends" star Matthew Perry was found dead in 2023 with an anesthetic found in his blood. A doctor has now pleaded guilty to supplying the actor with ketamine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He supplied actor Matthew Perry with ketamine several times.

A doctor has admitted this in a court case.

However, the dose that ultimately caused the actor's death is said not to have come from him. Show more

An accused doctor has pleaded guilty in court in California in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The 43-year-old doctor admitted to supplying the actor with the anaesthetic ketamine.

The sentence is to be announced in December. The doctor is facing a prison sentence of up to 40 years. In returnfor his guilty plea, further charges have been dropped and a lighter sentence is also expected.

Her client is "deeply remorseful" about his treatment decisions, according to a statement from the doctor's lawyer. Although he had not treated Perry directly at the time of his death, he hoped that his own case as a supplier of ketamine could serve as a warning to other doctors, the lawyer Karen Goldstein continued.

The doctor procured ketamine for the actor on several occasions between September 30 and October 12, 2023. In several cases, he personally injected him with the drug, including at the actor's home and in the back seat of his car in a public parking lot.

He had received several thousand US dollars for this. However, the ketamine that ultimately caused Perry's death was not given to the actor by him, according to the prosecutors.

Five accused after death in hot tub

The 54-year-old Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction.

According to reports, he had been undergoing ketamine therapy under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.

Following Perry's death, the police and public prosecutor's office brought serious charges against five of those arrested. Three of them pleaded guilty in court last year, including another doctor, an assistant and an acquaintance of the actor. The verdicts are still pending.

A drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen" pleaded not guilty and her case is due to be heard in court in mid-August.

Ketamine has been a proven anesthetic for decades. People with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine under certain conditions. Some partygoers also use the drug as an illegal club drug.

