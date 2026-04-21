Swiss documentary film director Christian Frei has made films such as "War Photographer" and "Blame". He will be honored for his life's work at the documentary film festival in Zagreb. (archive picture) Keystone

The "Zagreb Dox" festival is presenting Swiss director, film author and producer Christian Frei with the Honorary Stamp Award for his life's work. Frei is also a member of the international jury there and the festival is dedicating a retrospective to him.

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Christian Frei is known for films such as "Blame" (2025), "Genesis 2.0" (2018) and "War Photographer" (2001). He is one of the "most influential contemporary documentary filmmakers, whose courageous and truthful documentaries paint haunting and intimate portraits of people in extreme situations", according to a statement from Swiss Films in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Frei achieved his international breakthrough with "War Photographer" about the war photographer James Nachtwey. The film is the first Swiss documentary to be nominated for an Oscar. It was honored at twelve international festivals. "War Photographer" is now considered a classic. It will be shown in Zagreb on the occasion of the awards ceremony.

His most recent film "Blame" about the origins of Covid from the perspective of three scientists was shown for the first time in Nyon at Visions du Reél and simultaneously in São Paulo and Moscow. It was nominated for a Swiss Film Award for Best Documentary in 2026 and won awards in Moscow and elsewhere.

Frei was born in 1959 in the canton of Solothurn and now lives in Zurich. He has his own production company and was president of the Swiss Film Academy (2010-2022), a lecturer at the University of St. Gallen (2006-2023), and he chaired the documentary film evaluation committee at the Federal Office of Culture (2006-2009).

The Honorary Stamp Award of the Zagreb Festival recognizes filmmakers who are of "decisive importance" for documentary filmmaking. Last year, the award went to Swiss filmmaker Peter Mettler ("While the Green Grass Grows", 2023), and in previous years to Werner Herzog and Gianfranco Rosi.