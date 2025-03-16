  1. Residential Customers
Will his right of residence be revoked? Documents relating to Prince Harry's US visa are published

16.3.2025 - 17:50

The British royal has been living with his family in the USA for several years. (archive photo)
Questions are being asked in the USA about Prince Harry's residence permit. A court decides that documents relating to his visa must be made public. But not in full.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A US court has ordered the publication of Prince Harry's visa documents, some of which have been redacted, by Tuesday.
  • The Department of Homeland Security must make certain documents available to the public.
  • The conservative Heritage Foundation is questioning Prince Harry's right to stay in the USA.
In the legal dispute over Prince Harry's US visa, a court has ordered the publication of application documents by next Tuesday.

According to the PA news agency, the judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to make partially redacted versions of the documents available. The background to this is an application by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, which is questioning the British citizen's right of residence in the United States.

In his autobiography, the 40-year-old royal openly admitted to having used drugs. The Heritage Foundation is calling for clarification as to whether Harry declared this in his visa application or whether he was possibly given preferential treatment.

Nobility expert"There is currently no place for Prince Harry in the monarchy"

The fifth in line to the British throne and his wife, Duchess Meghan (43), withdrew from the inner circle of the British royal family a few years ago. Since then, the couple have been living with their children in the US state of California.

US President Donald Trump recently said: "I will leave him alone." Harry has "enough problems with his wife. She is terrible". Deportations or the revocation of a visa are subject to legal procedures and are carried out by the relevant immigration authorities.

