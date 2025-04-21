"Crime Scene" check: Does AI solve crimes better and faster? The probably unique collaboration between inspectors Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba), "Tatort: Im Wahn", which is set in Hanover, tells the story of a crime that is to be solved by an AI. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Peri Baumeister plays Yael Feldman, a police detective in Hanover, who assists the long-established Thorsten Falke in this Easter Monday case. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon The probably unique trio of commissioners for Easter Monday 2025, from left: Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring), Yael Feldman (Peri Baumeister) and Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba). Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) watches the scene at Hanover Central Station. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon BKA director Gabriele Seil (Anna Stieblich, right) informs Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and Hanover CID inspector Yael Feldman (Peri Baumeister) about new investigative methods. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Has the AI scored a hit? The sister (Maria Dragus) of a suspect is furious. Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) tries to calm her down. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Finn Jennewein (Thomas Niehaus) is the employee responsible for Germany at the London-based AI company Kroisos. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon What are the intentions of journalist Moritz Staub (Garry Fischmann, right)? Why is he sneaking around Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring)? Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon "Crime Scene" check: Does AI solve crimes better and faster? The probably unique collaboration between inspectors Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba), "Tatort: Im Wahn", which is set in Hanover, tells the story of a crime that is to be solved by an AI. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Peri Baumeister plays Yael Feldman, a police detective in Hanover, who assists the long-established Thorsten Falke in this Easter Monday case. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon The probably unique trio of commissioners for Easter Monday 2025, from left: Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring), Yael Feldman (Peri Baumeister) and Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba). Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) watches the scene at Hanover Central Station. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon BKA director Gabriele Seil (Anna Stieblich, right) informs Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and Hanover CID inspector Yael Feldman (Peri Baumeister) about new investigative methods. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Has the AI scored a hit? The sister (Maria Dragus) of a suspect is furious. Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) tries to calm her down. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon Finn Jennewein (Thomas Niehaus) is the employee responsible for Germany at the London-based AI company Kroisos. Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon What are the intentions of journalist Moritz Staub (Garry Fischmann, right)? Why is he sneaking around Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring)? Image: NDR/O-Young Kwon

"Tatort: Im Wahn" features three investigators - played by Wotan Wilke Möhring, Florence Kasumba and Peri Baumeister - and an AI fighting a crime. Will human investigators soon be superfluous?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you New colleague for Inspector Falke - and not a human one: In "Tatort: Im Wahn" , the investigator gets support from artificial intelligence (AI).

The ARD crime thriller is looking for a murderer who stabbed two people unnoticed in the middle of a crowd at a train station.

AI is also used by the police in Switzerland, for example to efficiently analyze large amounts of data. Show more

Most experts are certain that artificial intelligence will change our lives and work in a similarly drastic way as computers and smartphones did recently.

The trending topic of AI has often featured in "Tatort". Most recently in the Kiel case "Borowski and the Eternal Sea" from November 2024, in which the now retired investigator (Axel Milberg) even competed in a duel against an AI.

Things are a little more realistic in "Tatort: Im Wahn". In this Easter Monday crime thriller, a trio of investigators - Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring), Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba) and Peri Baumeister as a guest detective - are tasked with using an AI to filter out the most likely perpetrator of the stabbing from a crowd.

Would something like this already work today? And could criminologists really soon be replaced by AI applications?

What was it all about?

An artificial intelligence was given special permission to help solve a crime at Hanover Central Station. A stranger had fatally stabbed two people there out of the anonymity of the crowd. He escaped unrecognized.

The computer system was supposed to use big data analysis to find out which people in the crowd were most likely to be the perpetrators. BKA Director Gabriele Seil (Anna Stieblich) obtained special permission to use the British crime-fighting AI "Kroisos" to analyze hundreds of cell phone users at the train station.

This is not (yet) permitted in Germany. Seil was assisted by Finn Jennewein (Thomas Niehaus), the London-based AI company's employee responsible for Germany.

People were also allowed to investigate. In addition to Falke, they were Yael Feldman (Peri Baumeister) from the Hanover CID and Anaïs Schmitz(Florence Kasumba) from Göttingen.

What was it really about?

"We're not telling a 'Terminator' story in which a technology gets out of control," says screenwriter Georg Lippert, who, for once, doesn't have AI appear as a demon in a German crime thriller, but as an investigative tool with strengths and weaknesses.

One of the weaknesses is that computer applications (see social media) are often backed by large corporations that are not driven by law-abidingness and social welfare. Corporations are known to maximize profits.

The criminalistics AI program in the film comes from the fictitious company Kroisos, which is listed on the stock exchange. Author Georg Lippert explains: "In 2017, an explosive attack was carried out on the Borussia Dortmund team bus. The attacker wanted to bet on the club's falling stock market value. He would have literally walked over dead bodies to push down the BVB share price. There's something creepy about this mechanism."

How does AI work in the fight against crime?

AI's strengths lie in its ability to evaluate countless pieces of data in a very short space of time and establish any existing links between them, something that would take months or years for large crime squads with a lot of manpower to do.

Even then, humans might not be able to recognize the connecting patterns between the data. This is where AI is superior to the human brain, keyword: big data analysis.

In "Crime Scene", all cell phones logged on in the area of the crime scene at Hanover Central Station are simply recorded, their owners identified and their vital data fictitiously examined. A well-chosen "crime scene" case, as it is suitable as a model for big data analysis.

The data protection violated on a massive scale in the movie would, of course, be a different story. In countries like China, which relies heavily on AI tools to monitor the population, a crime investigation like the one in the film is already conceivable.

Where are the police already using AI to investigate?

There is actually a precedent for the German AI investigation in "Tatort". Screenwriter Georg Lippert: "The Hessian police have been using the analysis software 'Gotham' from the US company Palantir since 2018. The program evaluates data on people, places and events that are inconspicuous in themselves, but together form a pattern."

But what the movie also shows: Human intention and a sense of whether someone is the perpetrator or not - in this respect, an AI cannot (yet) replace professionally experienced human experts. Investigating criminals will probably continue to exist.

How do the Swiss police use AI?

As in almost all countries, AI is also a major topic for the Swiss police. For example, the Zurich cantonal police use AI-supported tools to efficiently analyze large amounts of data. In cases of white-collar crime or child pornography, for example, huge data sets are combed through to identify relevant information more quickly.

This makes the work of investigators much easier and shortens processing times. Facial recognition is also a typical AI application. Some cantons, such as St. Gallen, use AI-based facial recognition technologies to evaluate image and video material.

However, this technology is not used for real-time surveillance, but is limited to the analysis of data following criminal offenses - keyword data protection. The use of AI must comply with constitutional guarantees, especially when decisions directly affect people.

The traceability of algorithms is crucial in order to avoid discrimination. Real-time analyses and preventive surveillance measures are currently heavily regulated in Switzerland in order to protect fundamental rights such as freedom of expression.

What's next for Falke and his partners?

Thorsten Falke's 21st mission since his first case in 2013 has once again brought him new partners. We remember: Falke started out investigating with Katharina Lorenz, played by Petra Schmidt-Schaller (six cases, until 2015).

She was followed by Julia Grosz, played by Franziska Weisz, who worked with Falke for 13 episodes until her death in January 2024. The Falke solo episode "Silence" (December 2024), set in a monastery, followed just under a year later. However, there was also a guest investigator, played by Lena Lauzemis as a local policewoman.

This role is now taken on in Hanover by Yael Feldman, played by Peri Baumeister. The way the character was introduced, one could imagine seeing the charismatic investigator again. However, with Falke as an unsteady partner, you never really know.

The appearance of Anaïs Schmitz, known from Göttingen, seemed a little strange. It remains a bit of a mystery why Maria Furtwängler's ex-partner from the long-defunct "Tatort" location appears here once again. The character contributes little to the plot.

Where will Thorsten Falke investigate next?

A car dealer disappears at a campsite in the German-Dutch border region near Emden, and traces of blood point to a capital crime. The investigation also takes Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) to the Netherlands in the double episode "Tatort: Ein guter Tag /Schwarzer Schnee".

Once again with new partners in the person of the highly talented cyber-criminal Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) and the Dutch detective Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen, "Peaky Blinders").

The highly decorated Hans Steinbichler and Alexander Adolph are responsible for directing and writing. The two-parter is being made as a German-Dutch co-production, with NDR and NPO as the participating broadcasters. Filming will continue until December 2024.

