Stefan Raab (57) keeps his fans and critics guessing. In his latest video on Instagram, he shows himself in a new look: with bleached hair, side parting and gleaming white teeth.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Next Saturday at 8:15 pm, Stefan Raab and Regina Halmich will compete against each other in the boxing ring for the third time on RTL.

Stefan Raab is keeping a low profile and leaving his fans to speculate as to what he will look like today.

In his latest video on Instagram, the "TV Total" legend goes under the knife with beauty doctor "Lamborghini" - played by none other than Michael "Bully" Herbig. Show more

What was initially thought to be an April Fool's joke will soon come true: Stefan Raab and Regina Halmich will compete against each other in the boxing ring for the third time next Saturday (20:15, RTL). However, the 57-year-old is keeping a low profile.

Videos keep popping up on his Instagram channel, keeping fans and critics guessing. What will Raab look like on Saturday? Flab, six-pack or will he just have blonde hair?

In his latest video, fitness influencer Pamela Reif (28) takes him to a clinic. Shortly afterwards, Raab is in the operating theater of beauty doctor "Lamborghini", played by none other than comedian Michael "Bully" Herbig.

Bully drills away at Raab, sucks off fat and pulls the teeth out of the "TV Total" legend's jaw. When he's finally done with everything, everyone is thrilled: "Yes, it turned out quite nice, I'll post it on Instagram right away," says Bully. Raab admires his shiny little teeth and blond hair in the mirror: "Thank you, Dr. Lamborghini, that's so beautiful."

But if you watch the video very closely, you will notice that the images have been heavily edited. Nevertheless, it is clear that Raab has lost none of his skills - creating suspense and good entertainment are still among his strengths.

Fans speculate that Raab is in top form under the mask and will only reveal his presumably well-trained body in front of an audience of millions on TV.

