"Tatort" check: Does the Black Forest cable car from "Tatort" really exist? Is it just the heat? Franziska Tobler (played by Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have an argument. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Detectives Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have a particularly strange case to deal with in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst". Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) and his colleagues must quickly find the fugitive couple. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau, right) receives support from policewoman Steffi (Lucia Schulz). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Sven (Benjamin Lillie) tries to calm the pregnant Nina (Pina Bergemann) in the gondola. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) tries to remain calm. And yet, in the course of the 90 minutes of crime thriller, her hand slips once ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Expectant parents Nina (Pina Bergemann) and Sven Kucher (Benjamin Lillie) hide from their pursuers in the forest. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Forest hut owner Dr. Mesut Erdem (Sahin Eryilmaz) is a friend of the fleeing couple. He wants to convince Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) that the two are not bad people. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The escape through the forest together with her husband Sven (Benjamin Lillie) is very exhausting for the heavily pregnant Nina (Pina Bergemann). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The head of operations (Hadi Khanjanpour, left) divides up the teams for the manhunt. Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) and Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) also take part in the search for the fugitive couple in the forest. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder "Tatort" check: Does the Black Forest cable car from "Tatort" really exist? Is it just the heat? Franziska Tobler (played by Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have an argument. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Detectives Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) have a particularly strange case to deal with in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst". Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) and his colleagues must quickly find the fugitive couple. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau, right) receives support from policewoman Steffi (Lucia Schulz). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Sven (Benjamin Lillie) tries to calm the pregnant Nina (Pina Bergemann) in the gondola. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) tries to remain calm. And yet, in the course of the 90 minutes of crime thriller, her hand slips once ... Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Expectant parents Nina (Pina Bergemann) and Sven Kucher (Benjamin Lillie) hide from their pursuers in the forest. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Forest hut owner Dr. Mesut Erdem (Sahin Eryilmaz) is a friend of the fleeing couple. He wants to convince Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) that the two are not bad people. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The escape through the forest together with her husband Sven (Benjamin Lillie) is very exhausting for the heavily pregnant Nina (Pina Bergemann). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder The head of operations (Hadi Khanjanpour, left) divides up the teams for the manhunt. Friedemann Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) and Franziska Tobler (Eva Löbau) also take part in the search for the fugitive couple in the forest. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder

Why are the people in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst" so aggressive? The new Black Forest "Tatort" is about a death in the cable car - and fleeing spouses in the forest.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a death in the cable car, Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) search for a fleeing couple in the forest in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst"

Because a missing child also played a role, the detectives soon came under pressure - also because of an increasingly uncontrollable mob of local residents.

As a result, emotions also boiled over between the investigators. Show more

Why are people so aggressive in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst"?

The new case involving Tobler (Eva Löbau) and Berg (Hans-Jochen Wagner) is about a death in a cable car - and fleeing spouses in the forest. Where was it filmed, who was the pregnant panicked couple and what was it all about?

You don't always get to see as much forest in a Black Forest crime thriller with investigators Tobler and Berg as you do in the 13th joint episode of "Tatort: Die grosse Angst".

Large parts of the almost 90 minutes are actually set among trees. A nervous couple had fled into the forest after a fatal encounter in a gondola.

It was later discovered that the pregnant Nina (Pina Bergemann) had a brain tumor that could trigger aggressive behavior. The crime thriller soon became a movie about absurd threats:

A citizen mob, the media and a large police force chased a heavily pregnant woman. Who played the desperate perpetrators? Does the crime scene cable car really exist? And what did the crime story actually want to tell us?

What was it about?

After a fatal fight in a cable car, Sven (Benjamin Lillie) and his heavily pregnant wife Nina (Pina Bergemann) fled the scene

After a brief stop at the clinic, where Nina was examined by a doctor friend, Mesut Erdem (Sahin Eryilmaz), the couple fled into the forest. Dr. Erdem owned a secluded hut there. The fugitives got lost. The terrain was steep and the heat demanded everything from Nina, who was in a bad way.

When a child disappeared in the forest, rumors spread among the population that a dangerous pair of killers were on the loose. The head of police operations (Hadi Khanjanpour) had his hands full organizing the search - and keeping media representatives and an angry mob of local residents happy in the process.

Tobler and Berg also took part in the search. And they also clashed in the heat of the moment.

What was it really about?

So much aggression and conflict as in "Tatort: Die grosse Angst" cannot be a coincidence. Nor can it be blamed (only) on the heat.

It is an unusual "Tatort" that format debutant Christina Ebelt wrote and directed for the Black Forest team. Ebelt has already dealt with violence before.

Together with Jan Bonny, she wrote the screenplay for the multi-award-winning film "Gegenüber" (2007), in which Matthias Brandt and Victoria Trauttmansdorff play a couple who torment each other mentally and physically and want to finish each other off.

Ebelt's screenplay for "Es ist alles in Ordnung" (2014) with Mark Waschke and Silke Bodenbender also deals with the intrusion of domestic violence into a middle-class family.

The 46-year-old says of her "crime scene": "The image of the pregnant woman, who seems almost sacred in our society, served as the starting point for a story in which perceptions are reversed."

She continues: "The tumor in her head makes her unpredictable, which creates a lot of the tension. The idea was to create a situation in which the fear of her becomes so great that people seriously consider shooting her."

Who played the "killer couple"?

Nina is played by Pina Bergemann (38). She was born in Stuttgart and gained her first experience there at the Junges Ensemble Stuttgart (JES). From 2007 to 2011, she studied acting at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hamburg.

This was followed by a six-year engagement at the Theaterhaus Jena. Bergemann appeared in the feature film "Die Mittagsfrau" and most recently shot the upcoming TV comedy "Fang mich doch" in fall 2024 under the direction of Ester Amrami, in which she is likely to play a leading role. Pina Bergemann is a mother herself - and spent her parental leave in New York.

Benjamin Lillies, who plays the father-to-be Sven, is already a somewhat better-known film and TV face. Born in Siegburg in 1985, Lillies is a true theater great. He trained at the Academy of Music and Theater in Leipzig from 2008 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2019, he was a permanent member of the ensemble at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, after which he moved to the Schauspielhaus Zürich. In 2021, Benjamin Lillies received the coveted "Actor of the Year" award from the trade journal "Theater heute". He won a Grimme Award in 2017 for his leading role in the TV thriller "Dead Man Working".

Can you ride the "Tatort" cable car?

Basically: yes. The cable car from "Tatort: Die grosse Angst" is the Schauinsland cable car. The Schauinsland is the local mountain of Fribourg, so to speak.

The valley station is located in Horben, the mountain station on the summit of the Schauinsland. Unfortunately, the cable car is out of service for technical maintenance around the time of the "Tatort" broadcast from March 10 to 28.

The café & restaurant "Die Bergstation" will also be closed during this time. From Saturday, March 29, it is expected that Germany's longest circulating cable car will once again be able to take you from the valley to the mountain - or back down again - in 20 minutes between 9 am and 5 pm. The ascent and descent for an adult costs 15 euros. Children up to the age of 14 pay 10 euros.

What's next for the Black Forest "Tatort"?

The upcoming fall episode is entitled "Tatort: Der Reini" and was created by Robert Thalheim ("Tatort: Goldbach", director) and Bernd Lange (screenplay). A duo that normally stands for the very highest quality.

What is it about? Inspector Berg is visited on his farm by his brother, who has escaped from a psychiatric ward and is seeking refuge with a taciturn female companion and a violent male companion. The three take Berg hostage. The film is still scheduled to appear in the program in 2025.

This will probably be followed by the episode "Das jüngste Geisslein", shot by Rudi Gaul ("Tatort: Ad Acta") at the end of 2024. Tobler and Berg investigate a kind of horror tale reminiscent of "The Wolf and the Seven Young Kids".

In May 2025, filming begins on another, as yet untitled Black Forest "Tatort". Once again, the script will be written by Bernd Lange ("Das Verschwinden", "Tatort: Die Blicke der Anderen").

More videos from the department