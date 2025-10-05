"Tatort" check: Does the Frankfurt serial killer really exist? A new "Tatort" team from Frankfurt rummaging through old cases together: Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) represent a new concept in "Tatort". Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Melika Foroutan and Edin Hasanovic work on old cases as Maryam Azadi and Hamza Kulina in the basement of their police station. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) are called to their first crime scene together. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) investigate the garage containing the estate of a deceased elderly gentleman. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) normally work in the basement of Frankfurt police headquarters. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan, left) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) report to boss Sandra Schatz (Judith Engel). Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) regularly visits his single mother Emina (Gordana Boban). Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan, left) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) talk to Michaela Zeller (Anna Drexler), the daughter of the seemingly harmless dead man - who could have been a serial killer. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn "Tatort" check: Does the Frankfurt serial killer really exist? A new "Tatort" team from Frankfurt rummaging through old cases together: Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) represent a new concept in "Tatort". Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Melika Foroutan and Edin Hasanovic work on old cases as Maryam Azadi and Hamza Kulina in the basement of their police station. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) are called to their first crime scene together. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) investigate the garage containing the estate of a deceased elderly gentleman. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) normally work in the basement of Frankfurt police headquarters. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan, left) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) report to boss Sandra Schatz (Judith Engel). Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) regularly visits his single mother Emina (Gordana Boban). Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan, left) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) talk to Michaela Zeller (Anna Drexler), the daughter of the seemingly harmless dead man - who could have been a serial killer. Image: HR/Degeto/Sommerhaus/Daniel Dorn

The new Frankfurt team Edin Hasanovic and Melika Foroutan work on old cases in "Tatort: Dunkelheit". The detectives track down a serial killer who has been murdering since the 1970s. The story is based on a true case - and will soon continue in a similar vein.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new start in Frankfurt's "Tatort": Melika Foroutan and Edin Hasanovic are now trying to solve old cases - like that of a serial killer in the duo's crime thriller debut.

However, the unusual approach of the crime thriller focuses less on the perpetrator and more on the victims' environment.

Tatort: Dunkelheit" was based on the real case of suspected serial killer Manfred Seel. He probably has at least five people on his conscience. Show more

The new "Tatort" team from the innovative Hessischer Rundfunk starts work: Taking over from Wolfram Koch and Margarita Broich, Melika Foroutan and Edin Hasanovic are now working on old cases in the basement of Frankfurt's police headquarters as investigators Maryam Azadi and Hamza Kulina.

In "Tatort: Dunkelheit", they are on the trail of a serial killer. He has been murdering his way through the decades since the 1970s.

Azadi and Kulina's rather unbelievable first case has a real role model that true crime specialists might recognize. But who was the serial killer referred to in the crime thriller as the Main Ripper really?

And will the old cases in the new "Tatort" spin-off continue in a similar vein in the near future?

What is it all about?

When Michaela Zeller (Anna Drexler) sifts through her deceased father's estate in a garage, she makes a gruesome discovery. It calls investigators Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) to the scene, who are dealing with old cases in the basement of Frankfurt police headquarters.

Was Michaela Zeller's seemingly harmless father a serial killer? One who had been wreaking havoc in Frankfurt and the surrounding area for decades?

Azadi and Kulina painstakingly piece together old cases and find more and more unsolved murders that fit the life and work of the man suspected of being a serial killer.

What is it really about?

With the new Hessen team, the cult series "Tatort" is taking a new approach. No "fresh" murders are solved, but unsolved old cases for which new leads are found in the present.

And there is something else that makes the crime thriller different: director Stefan Schaller (also screenwriter) and his co-authors Erol Yesilkaya and Senad Halilbašić focus much more on the victims of the criminal cases and their relatives than on the diabolical perpetrator behind the mask of the Everyman.

This is a step that has long been demanded of crime writers who give the perpetrators - see the Netflix series "Monster" - too much prominence. At least that's how critics of the traditional crime thriller principle see it.

In the new "Tatort", there are very touching scenes with hugs from grieving parents and partners who finally find out what has become of their loved ones - victims of a serial killer who has been active for decades.

Of course, the idea of a department for old cases is not new. Netflix also launched the acclaimed English-language series "Dept. Q" in 2025, which in turn is based on a Danish film series by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Here, too, work is being done on old cases.

Which true case is the story based on?

"Tatort: Dunkelheit" is clearly reminiscent of the true story of Manfred Seel, born in Königstein im Taunus in 1946. After his death in 2014, he too was exposed as a suspected serial killer and dubbed the "Hesse Ripper" or "Jack the Ripper of Schwalbach" by the press.

He is said to have committed at least five murders in the Rhine-Main region between 1971 and 2004, and further murders cannot be ruled out.

As in the detective story, Seel's real daughter discovered body parts in a garage rented by her father while clearing out the household and informed the police, which set the investigation in motion.

Before his death, Seel led a seemingly unremarkable middle-class life, had a family and was active in music,

Are the actors really Iranian and Bosnian?

Inspector Azadi has a Persian background, her colleague Kulina is Bosnian. He regularly visits his single mother Emina (Gordana Boban), who has been mourning the death of Hamza Kulina's older brother for a long time. Subtitled Bosnian is spoken in these scenes. The investigator roles match the actors' backgrounds.

Melika Foroutan was born in Tehran in 1976. Her father is Iranian, her mother German. After the Iranian revolution and the seizure of power by Ayatollah Khomeini, the Foroutan family fled to Germany.

Edin Hasanovic also fled from Bosnia to Germany. He was born in 1992 in Zvornik, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Little Edin was only a few months old when his mother fled to Germany with her child because of the war in Bosnia.

In 2011, he graduated from the Heinrich-Schliemann-Oberschule in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. Hasanovic (Grimme Prize 2020 for the hip-hop series "Skylines") is now one of the most sought-after German actors. He also hosts a late-night show on ZDFneo ("Edin Neo Night").

Where have Foroutan and Hasanovic already acted together?

The ZDF series "KDD - Kriminaldauerdienst" brought the two actors Melika Foroutan and Edin Hasanovic together once before - albeit under different circumstances.

Three seasons of the police series, which was very innovative at the time and is now considered a milestone in German series television, were filmed between 2007 and 2010.

Back then, the cast of "KDD" included Melika Foroutan as a young detective in her first major leading TV role. Also on board as a layman actor: Edin Hasanovic, now 33, as a juvenile delinquent with a good core.

In an interview with Teleschau, Melika Foroutan (49) remembers: "When I met Edin, he was twelve years old. It was the first season of 'KDD'. We filmed for four years and he was probably 16 at the end. He became a teenager in front of the camera."

What's next for the Frankfurt "Tatort"?

Anyone who likes the new investigative duo and their concept can be doubly pleased. On the one hand, Azadi and Kulina will be returning in just a few weeks. They are also continuing their narrative approach for the time being.

In an interview with Teleschau, Melika Foroutan revealed: "We've shot three cases so far that remain true to the concept. Film two will be shown on the last Sunday in November. The fourth and fifth cases are currently in development. It looks like these stories will also follow the principle of old cases."

