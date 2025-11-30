"Crime Scene: Light" Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) solve their second case in Frankfurt in "Tatort: Licht". In the second part of the crime thriller, it leads them to an obscure sect that promises the sick healing through light. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Darkness" is followed by "Light": Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) work as "Tatort" investigators in Frankfurt for the second time. This time it's about a long-lost child whose mother refuses to give up hope. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Anna Reiter (Maren Eggert) has been missing her Viktoria for six years. Anna's unstable ex-partner disappeared with their daughter. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) can't let go of the mother's desperate search for her missing child. She reacts - sometimes in this movie - more emotionally than her job requires. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) secures a farm where no one knows who might be hanging around. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Investigator Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) should remain a slightly mysterious figure according to the makers of "Tatort". A detail about her private life that was completely left out of episode one is revealed in the second film. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) has to face an internal investigation in the second movie and has dressed up for the occasion. However, his colleague Maryam has to tie his tie! Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Anna Reiter (Maren Eggert) is in danger of falling apart because the fate of her young daughter remains unresolved. She lives like a ghost in her new family. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko What have children's hands and hearts created here? Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) explores a wall. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Even though their second case is called "Light": Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) descend into the darkness. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko "Crime Scene: Light" Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) solve their second case in Frankfurt in "Tatort: Licht". In the second part of the crime thriller, it leads them to an obscure sect that promises the sick healing through light. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Darkness" is followed by "Light": Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) work as "Tatort" investigators in Frankfurt for the second time. This time it's about a long-lost child whose mother refuses to give up hope. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Anna Reiter (Maren Eggert) has been missing her Viktoria for six years. Anna's unstable ex-partner disappeared with their daughter. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) can't let go of the mother's desperate search for her missing child. She reacts - sometimes in this movie - more emotionally than her job requires. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) secures a farm where no one knows who might be hanging around. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Investigator Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) should remain a slightly mysterious figure according to the makers of "Tatort". A detail about her private life that was completely left out of episode one is revealed in the second film. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) has to face an internal investigation in the second movie and has dressed up for the occasion. However, his colleague Maryam has to tie his tie! Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Anna Reiter (Maren Eggert) is in danger of falling apart because the fate of her young daughter remains unresolved. She lives like a ghost in her new family. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko What have children's hands and hearts created here? Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) explores a wall. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Even though their second case is called "Light": Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) descend into the darkness. Image: HR/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko

After their strong debut, the new Frankfurt investigators return with "Tatort: Licht". It leads them to a sect that promises the sick healing through light. Does it really exist?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second case of the new Frankfurt "Tatort" investigative duo Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) was about a child who has been missing for a long time.

The "Crime Scene: Light" led the detectives to an obscure sect that promises its members healing through light.

Does this sect really exist - and how many children have actually been missing for a long time? Show more

It took less than two months for the new and very special Frankfurt "Tatort" investigators to return. Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) and Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) are working on old cases in the basement of their police station.

After they tracked down a serial killer in the opening episode of "Tatort: Dunkelheit" (Crime Scene: Darkness), who murdered undetected for decades, this time the focus is on a child who has been missing for years.

Having long been presumed dead, the trail now leads to an obscure sect. Does it really exist or did it exist - similar to the "Hesse Ripper" from case one?

What was it all about?

Anna Reiter (Maren Eggert, formerly Axel Milberg's partner on "Tatort" in Kiel) has been missing her daughter Viktoria for six years. Anna's unstable partner from back then disappeared with the child. The police were of the opinion that an extended suicide followed in the Main, but the bodies of the two were never found.

In an effort to find answers, the mother launched an appeal on social media. A man then came forward claiming that Viktoria was still alive. Maryam Azadi, who was in charge of Viktoria's case at the time, urgently warns Anna not to meet the informant and pay him a large reward. Then a murder takes place - and Anna Reiter disappears without a trace. Did the traumatized mother possibly become a murderer herself?

What was it really about?

Screenwriter Senad Halilbašić was already part of the writing team for "Tatort: Dunkelheit". He has now written the new case on his own. For the Frankfurt "Tatort" with a new concept - it will continue to be about "old cases" - Halilbašić researched the police and spoke to experts who deal with similar real cases.

He learned that two types of cases dominate: firstly, unsolved deaths - as in the serial killer case from the first film - and secondly, long-term missing persons.

Senad Halilbašić explains: "The 'Crime Scene: Light' was knitted from such a story. I wanted to write a film about hope - a central element in the work on Cold Cases. I was also interested in the question of when hope can become toxic. That's how the storyline about the Light Sect came into play."

Does the "Light of the World" sect really exist?

After the (real) "Hesse Ripper" from case one - a seemingly inconspicuous man and family man who murdered for decades - the suspicion that "Light" is also a true case is obvious. But this is not the case. Of course there are long-term missing children whose fate may never be clarified. But the fact that such a child disappeared with the abducting father in a sect such as the "Light of the World" sect is pure fiction.

Screenwriter Halilbašić also comments on this: "I looked into alternative living communities, sect-like formations and sects in German-speaking countries. I found common parameters: strong leaders, false hope and the exploitation of marginalized members of society are just three of these elements. Using these parameters and inspired by real sects and their structures, I built the fictional "Light of the World" sect for our film.

How many missing children are there in Switzerland?

The police data on missing children is collected by the Federal Police (Fedpol). However, according to the Missing Children Foundation, it does not disclose any figures to the public.

Missing Children estimates that there are currently around 25,000 young runaways per year. It is estimated that there are around 100 cases of parental child abduction in the same period.

What's next for "Tatort" from Frankfurt?

"Tatort: Licht" and the follow-up case "Tatort: Fackel" were filmed one after the other. In this respect, the third mission of the cellar detectives Azadi and Kulina has already been filmed. However, the movie will not be shown until 2026.

What is it about? Years after a devastating high-rise fire that left thirteen people dead, Inspector Hamza Kulina unexpectedly meets his ex-girlfriend again at a vigil. Almila (Seyneb Saleh) lost her mother in the flames and has been fighting for justice ever since. The investigation leads Hamza Kulina and his colleague Maryam Azadi to the managing director of a building materials company (Stephan Luca) with close ties to politics.

