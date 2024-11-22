A new cruise offer provides an adventure for dogs and their owners. (symbolic image) Picture: Unsplash/jessedo81

A unique cruise designed specifically for dogs and their owners is set to launch next year in Tampa, Florida. The cruise offers many activities and amenities for the four-legged passengers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From November 2025, a cruise operator is offering a dog-friendly cruise on board the "Margaritaville at Sea Islander" with space for 250 dogs and their owners.

The program includes costume contests, dog shows, puppy massages and dog-friendly water stations.

The first cruise of its kind places particular emphasis on safety precautions, including vaccination checks and a pet butler service. Show more

There is good news for all dog owners who always find it hard to leave their four-legged friends at home during their vacation: From November 2025, Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando will be offering a cruise tailored to dogs.

The starting point for this animal adventure is Tampa in the US state of Florida. The "Margaritaville at Sea Islander" offers space for a total of 250 dogs and their owners.

How did this idea come about? "I consider my Yorkie Louis to be part of my family and for years I've done without 'Family Reunion' cruises because I don't want to travel without him. I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers," explains Steve Matzke from Cruise Tails.

As People magazine reports, the trip will be accompanied by a variety of activities to ensure that the four-legged and two-legged friends on board don't get bored: Costume competitions, parades and dog shows provide entertainment. In addition, owners can take part in activities both with and without their dogs. There are offers such as dog grooming, puppy massages and dog-friendly water stations. Meanwhile, owners can relax in the casino, on the pool decks, in the twelve restaurants, in the spa or in the 13 lounges.

Safety precautions and amenities

To ensure that everything runs smoothly, the organizers will carry out an approval process in advance. This is to ensure that all dogs are vaccinated and fit to travel.

On board, dogs must then follow rules and stay away from restricted areas. Each dog owner is assigned a pet butler who ensures that the cabins and the ship are kept in perfect condition. In addition, each stateroom with a dog has a "private relaxation station" on the balcony.

Uniqueness of the cruise

According to "People", this dog-friendly cruise is the first of its kind for the "Margaritaville at Sea Islander". Other cruise lines such as the Cunard Line also offer trips with pets. On the Queen Mary 2, dogs and cats can travel in 24 kennels and there is a lounge for owners.

According to media reports, the offer from Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando is the first cruise with a focus on dogs. So if you have an inseparable bond with your dog and want to experience a unique adventure with your best friend, you better be quick: Places are limited and a waiting list is due to open soon.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

