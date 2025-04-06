Dog trainer Martin Rütter is shocked: Daphne's owners left her alone after she moved house. RTL

Dog trainer Martin Rütter is stunned when he hears about the fate of Shar-Pei dog Daphne on the RTL program "Die Unvermittelbaren": Her owners left her alone when they moved house.

After moving house, the four-year-old animal was simply left alone at her old home.

So it's no easy task to find new, reliable people for the abandoned dog. In today's episode of the RTL show "Die Unvermittelbaren - mit Martin Rütter" , we will find out what happens next with Daphne. Show more

This case shocks even the experienced dog trainer and presenter Martin Rütter when he learns of the fate of the Shar-Pei dog Daphne in the RTL program " Die Unvermittelbaren":

The four-year-old animal was simply abandoned. When she moved house, her previous owners left her alone and abandoned her to her fate.

Rütter is stunned when he hears the story of the four-year-old dog: "How sick in the head do you have to be to just walk away and leave the dog there?" he asks angrily.

The police find Daphne - she is completely emaciated

Daphne was found completely emaciated by the police and taken to the animal shelter. At least she was lucky afterwards. Experienced animal welfare campaigner Stefanie "Stevie" Bandura heard about the dog's terrible fate and took her in at her senior dog hospice.

"She was spindly and had very inflamed ears and eyes," she recalls. At four years old, Daphne is by far the youngest resident at the hospice.

Bandura keeps the dog separate from the other 20 foster dogs - for good reason:

Daphne doesn't get on at all with other dogs in the house and defends her territory. In the beginning, she once tried to attack another dog. She also tried to bite Stevie, who rushed to her side.

The good news is that Daphne shows no aggression towards other dogs or people when out on walks. "Going for a walk is absolutely no problem", says Stevie, "outside her territory she is sugar."

Martin Rütter: "Bad form of torture breeding"

One thing is clear, however: Daphne is a dog for experienced owners who know the breed well. "A Shar-Pei is not necessarily a dog for everyone. It has to be someone who knows exactly how much care such a dog requires," says Stefanie "Stevie" Bandura.

Martin Rütter underlines this: "These are ill-bred dogs. In Daphne's case, we still see relatively few wrinkles, but they actually have these total slap faces, the eyelids droop, the wrinkles have to be constantly cleaned - in other words, a terrible form of torture breeding for me."

Animal rights activist Stefanie "Stevie" Bandura heard about the fate of dog Daphne and took her into her senior dog hospice. Picture: RTL

But that's not all: "The biggest problem with behavior is that the Shar-Pei is totally headstrong. They have no need to cooperate and can also be very violent if something doesn't suit them. You just have to know that and you also have to live with the fact that although Daphne will participate in training, she will always make her own decisions," says dog professional Rütter.

So finding new, reliable people for the abandoned dog is no easy task. Tonight's episode of "Die Unvermittelbaren - Mit Martin Rütter" on RTL at 7.05 pm will show how things will continue with Daphne.

