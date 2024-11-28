Actor Dolph Lundgren at the premiere of "Creed III" in Los Angeles in February 2023. Imago/Sipa USA

After a nine-year battle with cancer, 'Rocky' actor Dolph Lundgren can finally breathe a sigh of relief. He announced his recovery in an emotional video from the hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren (67, "Rocky") has announced his recovery after a nine-year battle with kidney cancer and is now cancer-free.

Despite an initially grim diagnosis, new treatment methods helped to successfully combat the tumors.

Reflection and gratitude: Lundgren is critical of his former steroid use and emphasizes the importance of hope and perseverance on his journey to recovery. Show more

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, known from films such as "Rocky IV" and "The Expendables", has beaten kidney cancer after a long and difficult battle, reports "people.com".

In a moving video that he shared on Instagram from a hospital in Los Angeles, the 67-year-old announced his recovery. "I'm here at UCLA and about to have the last tumor removed," he said with relief. "With no cancer cells left in my body, I think I will be cancer free."

Hopeful news after a difficult time.

A long road to recovery

Lundgren's fight against cancer began in 2015 with the diagnosis of lung cancer, which he only made public in 2023.

After successful initial treatment, the cancer returned in 2020 and the prognosis was bleak. "The tumor had grown and was the size of a small lemon," Lundgren recalled in an interview. The doctors gave him only two to three years to live, but he sensed that they expected even less.

Family in crisis

This difficult time not only put a strain on Lundgren, but also on his family. His daughter Ida and his wife Emma Krokdal experienced moments of fear and despair.

"It was a hard time," Ida said of a difficult conversation with her father about his possible mortality. Emma recalled the physical discomfort Lundgren went through when he lost weight and could no longer eat.

Reflections and new hope

Lundgren suspects that his previous steroid use in the 80s and 90s may have contributed to his illness. "I tried steroids," he confessed and pondered whether there could be a connection.

The turning point came when he sought a second opinion from Dr. Alexandra Drakaki. After adjusting the treatment, the tumors began to shrink within three months.

Today, Lundgren looks back on his recovery with gratitude. "It was a tough journey that taught me to live in the moment and enjoy every moment," he said. His story is a testament to the power of hope and the importance of perseverance.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section