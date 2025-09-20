Rinderknecht has been living in Cape Town since May 2021. "I feel freer here than ever before," she told blue News at the time. She married her husband Drew Gage in April 2025.
The couple recently moved from an apartment to a house in Cape Town to have more space for their growing family. It is also important to Rinderknecht that her daughter learns Swiss German as well as English.
Rinderknecht does not show her daughter's face in the Instagram post. The baby's name also remains private for the time being.