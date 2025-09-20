Dominique Rinderknecht has become a mother. Heiko Junge/NTB/dpa

"Our little girl": former Miss Switzerland, Dominique Rinderknecht, has joyfully announced the birth of her daughter. She shared a picture of the new family on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dominique Rinderknecht and her husband Drew Gage have become parents for the first time.

They announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.

There, Rinderknecht shared her great joy about the baby, but did not show her face or name. Show more

Former Miss Switzerland Dominique Rinderknecht and her husband Drew Gage have become parents for the first time. They announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.

Rinderknecht posted a picture of the new addition to the family and expressed her joy: "You are the most beautiful thing that has happened to us. We love you, our little girl."

Rinderknecht has been living in Cape Town since May 2021. "I feel freer here than ever before," she told blue News at the time. She married her husband Drew Gage in April 2025.

The couple recently moved from an apartment to a house in Cape Town to have more space for their growing family. It is also important to Rinderknecht that her daughter learns Swiss German as well as English.

Rinderknecht does not show her daughter's face in the Instagram post. The baby's name also remains private for the time being.

More from the department