Ex-Miss Switzerland Dominique Rinderknecht is looking forward to the birth of her first child. Her daughter is due to be born in August in a hospital where she lives in Cape Town, South Africa.

The first four months of her pregnancy were physically very stressful for her, but she is now doing well again.

She is keen for her daughter to learn Swiss German and is planning her first trip to Switzerland with the baby for Christmas. Show more

"The first four months of pregnancy were brutal," Dominique Rinderknecht (35) told Blick. She experienced nausea around the clock. She was also very exhausted. "I felt like a massive block of stone - weighing six tons." However, she has now overcome this phase and is doing great.

It is important to the Zurich native that her daughter learns Swiss German. "Sometimes I talk to the little one in my stomach - in dialect, of course," she said. "Schwiizertüütsch is a worldwide secret language, so to speak, which is almost impossible to pick up as an adult."

But it will be a while before her daughter comes to Switzerland for the first time.

They want to travel to Switzerland with their daughter for the first time at Christmas. "I'm particularly looking forward to that," said Rinderknecht.

