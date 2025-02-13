Dominique Rinderknecht got married.

Ex-Miss Switzerland Dominique Rinderknecht got married and is expecting her first child. The wedding was not only an emotional highlight for the couple, but also for their families, who traveled from Switzerland and South Africa.

Sven Ziegler

Former Miss Switzerland Dominique Rinderknecht has married and is expecting her first child. As Blick reports, the 35-year-old said "I do" to her fiancé Drew Gage last weekend in South Africa. The intimate ceremony with 19 guests took place on a farm near Cape Town.

Despite temperatures of over 40 degrees, Rinderknecht enjoyed her big day to the full. Accompanied by her parents Helen Rinderknecht and Christian Fierz, she walked down the flower-decorated aisle, where her fiancé was already waiting. "I've never been so happy," the Zurich native revealed in an interview with Blick.

For Gage, the moment when he saw his bride in her tailor-made wedding dress was also unforgettable: "It took my breath away. I felt like the happiest person on earth."

The ceremony was officiated by Gage's sister Kendal, while family and friends traveled from Switzerland and South Africa - including Rinderknecht's 91-year-old grandmother. "She wouldn't have missed this day for the world," said the newlywed.

Baby on the way: "We are four months pregnant"

The wedding was particularly emotional for the couple for another reason: Rinderknecht is pregnant. "We're four months pregnant and expecting a girl," she confirmed. The fact that their daughter was already part of the celebration in some way was touching for both of them.

Rinderknecht struggled with nausea during her pregnancy, but on the day of the wedding she felt great. "I felt brilliant," she said.

Swiss design and Scottish tradition

The bride wore an elegant satin wedding dress by Swiss label Mourjjan, created by Lebanese designer Roland G. Rahal. She also wore custom-made gold wedding rings, which Rinderknecht designed herself. The groom opted for Scottish tartan trousers, a tribute to his ancestors.

The wedding dinner was characterized by South African cuisine. Guests enjoyed a rustic tavolata with local specialties such as Caprese salad, lamb ragout and grilled vegetables. The crowning glory was a fruit cake wedding cake with tahini icing.

Immediately after the ceremony, the couple did not treat themselves to a traditional honeymoon, but first spent time with family members who had traveled to South Africa. However, Rinderknecht revealed that a second wedding is already being planned: "In a year and a half, we'll have a bigger celebration to which we'll invite all our friends - and our daughter will be there too."

