Dominique Rinderknecht, Miss Switzerland 2013, finds being a mother very fulfilling. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Everything changed for Dominique Rinderknecht with the birth of her daughter: The former Miss Switzerland experiences her motherhood as great happiness - despite sleepless nights.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dominique Rinderknecht is very happy as a mother.

Her everyday life now revolves entirely around her daughter.

Little sleep is exhausting, but she copes well. Show more

For ex-Miss Switzerland Dominique Rinderknecht, being a mother is very fulfilling. "I've never woken up so happy in the morning. I see this face - and everything else is gone," said the 36-year-old.

"You want to protect this little being with everything. I would take anything on myself just to make sure she is well," Rinderknecht told "Sonntagsblick".

Things that used to be important to her are no longer. "When I go out, I only need half the time I used to," says Miss Switzerland 2013. "It's no longer possible, because the little one just wants to be involved in everything, whether it's putting on make-up or brushing her teeth."

However, the lively everyday life with the not-yet-one-year-old daughter also brings new challenges: "Our daughter is an early riser. Our day often starts shortly after half past five, and she's still breastfeeding in the middle of the night," says Rinderknecht.

Sleeping in is no longer an option. "You don't know how you survive it. But you just do it," said Rinderknecht, who has been living with her husband Drew in Cape Town, South Africa, for some time.