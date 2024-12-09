Donald Trump and Prince William shake hands at Notre Dame - they spoke privately for around 40 minutes after the event. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Prince William met Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris. The latter had kind words for the British royal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Notre-Dame was ceremoniously reopened after five years of renovation with prominent guests such as William, Trump and Macron.

William and Trump spoke about trade issues, with Trump praising the British heir to the throne.

Heads of state such as Macron, Selenskyj and Steinmeier attended the fair with 1500 guests. Show more

At the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, there was a remarkable meeting between Prince William and Donald Trump. The future US president was impressed by the British royal and praised him publicly. William, who attended the event as British ambassador, met Trump for bilateral talks after the ceremony.

The reopening of the cathedral, which took place after more than five years of renovation work, attracted numerous prominent guests and heads of state. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. The mass was celebrated by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris and attended by over 1500 guests.

In a conversation that took place at William's residence, the Prince and Trump discussed the potential impact of Trump's planned trade and customs policy. Despite the serious topics, William appeared nervous during the greeting, which was evident in his demeanor. Nevertheless, he shook hands with Trump with a smile, whereupon Trump patted him on the shoulder and praised him in front of the reporters. The next US president said that the heir to the British throne was doing a "fantastic job".

Melania also praises close relationship with royals

Trump's admiration for the British royal family is well known, and he expressed warm memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II. His wife Melania also emphasized the close relationship with the royals in her memoirs. She emphasized that the friendship with the royal family continues and that they are in regular contact.

In addition to Trump and Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden and tech billionaire Elon Musk were also among the guests. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier traveled from Germany to attend the important event.

