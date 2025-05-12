Swiss people replace their cell phones after around three years, even though they are still in working order. Mobile Aid supports the circular economy and helps children in need. Picture: Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

On May 24, collection boxes for used cell phones will be set up in over 30 Coop stores for the "Day of Good Deeds". The proceeds from the recycling will go to SOS Children's Villages.

It's time again for the annual spring clean. What sounds like tedious cleaning work actually brings some surprises. Almost every household has an unused cell phone.

What looks like electronic waste at first glance is actually a real treasure:

Components such as speakers, displays and batteries contain valuable raw materials that can be returned to the cycle and processed into new products.

Around 75 percent of a smartphone's CO₂ emissions are generated during production. Recycling old cell phones is therefore an important contribution to the circular economy and also supports social projects:

As part of Swisscom Mobile Aid, the proceeds from recycled or refurbished devices are donated to SOS Children's Villages Switzerland.

Cell phone recycling: successful collaboration

Anyone who still has old cell phones lying around can hand them in on the Day of Good Deeds on Saturday, May 24 at one of over 30 selected Coop branches - or at any Swisscom store.

In the case of broken donated devices, the raw materials are recycled, while functioning devices are refurbished and resold on the international second-hand market. 100% of the proceeds go to SOS Children's Villages for children in need.

The Day of Good Deeds is taking place for the sixth time and is a Swiss-wide hands-on campaign organized by Coop. Together with Swisscom Mobile Aid, SOS Children's Villages is a new partner of this initiative. You can find out whether there is a Coop store near you on the Coop website. You can also hand in your cell phone at any Swisscom store.

Your contribution to the day of the good deed

Donated cell phones make it possible to provide meals for children in need and nutrition awareness projects by SOS Children's Villages. Over one million cell phones have been collected since the Mobile Aid program began in 2012.

It is estimated that around eight million cell phones are still lying around unused in Swiss households. Do a good deed and drop your old smartphone in a collection box at Coop on May 24.

This is what Mobile Aid is all about On May 24, cell phone collection boxes will be set up in over 30 Coop stores.

Users can drop their used devices in the box and they will be donated to the Mobile Aid program.

The boxes are transported by Swisscom to the social enterprise Réalise in Geneva.

Réalise deletes all personal data from the cell phones.

RS Switzerland in Fribourg takes care of the sale of functioning devices.

Recycling: soRec AG in Gossau recycles the raw materials from defective cell phones.

100% of the proceeds are donated to SOS Children's Villages.

SOS Children's Villages uses the proceeds to finance meals for children in need and nutritional awareness projects. Show more