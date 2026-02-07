Joel Mattli is a Ninja Warrior athlete and a contestant in the current season of "Let's Dance". The 31-year-old reveals in the TV show "Lässer" that he needs borderline experiences in order to achieve the extraordinary.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joel Mattli has been competing against other top athletes in various Ninja Warrior formats since 2018.

Now the 31-year-old from Zurich is venturing onto the dance floor and dancing for victory in the current season of the RTL show "Let's Dance"

The extreme athlete talks to Claudia Lässer about his career and explains why you should play to your strengths. Show more

"If you want an extraordinary experience, you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone," explains "Ninja Warrior" athlete Joel Mattli on the talk show "Lässer".

If you don't do this, you will remain average - something that is not an option for the 31-year-old. As a Ninja Warrior champion and record holder in pole flying, Mattli is used to extreme situations and always pushes his limits.

Mattli's tip: "Don't say no from the start before you've even tried." There is always a point at which you think you can't go any further. In such situations, a confident attitude is crucial for success.

Focus on strengths rather than weaknesses

It is important not to always focus on weaknesses and try to eradicate them, but to focus on strengths and optimize them even more.

Joel Mattli also criticizes this way of thinking in education: "At school, the focus is on what a child is not yet good at instead of promoting their strengths."

A positive attitude leads to more success, says Mattli. At the Ninja Warrior final, he trained for the decisive rope challenge on the advice of his father, who died young. His voice message, which Mattli listened to as a kind of morning ritual, changed his mindset - with success: he completed the final challenge and became champion.

"Let's Dance" as a dating show?

Now the extreme sportsman from Zurich is taking on a completely new challenge: under his motto "Know no boundaries", he is entering the dance floor of the RTL show "Let's Dance", where he will have to face the strict judging of juror Joachim Llambi, among others.

The next few weeks will show whether his successful mindset on "Let's Dance" will help him to sniff out the final. The 19th season starts on February 27, 2026.

And who knows? Maybe Joel Mattli will not only find the right rhythm on the dance floor, but also, like Luca Hänni once did, the love of his life.

The single man says that he was advised beforehand that if he had a partner, he should take her along to the dance rehearsals. After all, the intense time with his dance partner is not only physically demanding, but can also be an emotional challenge.

In the talk show "Lässer", he reveals what other challenges await Joel Mattli in the near future.

