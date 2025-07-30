Former FDP politician and communications expert Doris Fiala takes over the presidency of the Zurich Film Festival. (archive picture) sda

Former Zurich FDP politician Doris Fiala is to become President of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), the festival announced on Wednesday. She succeeds Roger Crotti. He had decided to relinquish his position after one and a half years.

The reason for Roger Crotti's resignation was that the previous owner, the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", sold the ZFF to the management. This became known at the beginning of July. Doris Fiala is now taking over the presidency. According to the press release, she will "link the festival even more closely with politics and business".

Under Fiala's presidency, the ZFF supervisory board includes co-owner and festival director Christian Jungen, co-owner and journalist Felix E. Müller and lawyer Thomas Hügi. Like Fiala, the latter two are based in Zurich.

Search for new partners

The new president's task will be "to represent the ZFF to the public sector, partners and creative artists and to help attract new partners", wrote the ZFF. In recent years, the festival has probably come under economic pressure due to the loss of important major partners. The ZFF recorded good visitor numbers. In 2024, 140,000 visitors even ensured record ticket sales.

Fiala has been President of ProCinema, the umbrella organization of Swiss cinema and film distribution companies, and a member of the Zurich Opera House Board of Directors since 2022. She was active in politics for around 30 years, including as a municipal councillor in the city of Zurich and as a member of the National Council for 16 years. She was also President of FDP Women Switzerland. Today she is an entrepreneur in the communications sector. She was born in Zurich.

The ZFF is committed to bringing international films to Zurich every year, some of which are shown as Swiss premieres and others as European or world premieres. The festival also brings a considerable number of stars to Zurich every year. This year, the 21st edition will take place from September 25 to October 5.