Author Dorothee Elmiger, who was born in Wetzikon ZH, has been awarded one of the most prestigious literary prizes for "Die Holländerinnen" - just in time for her 40th birthday. The book is a "fascinating trip into the heart of darkness", says the jury.

This year's German Book Prize goes to Swiss author Dorothee Elmiger for "Die Holländerinnen". "This novel is an event", says the jury in its statement. Elmiger's style is simultaneously distanced and yet captivating and the book is "a fascinating trip into the heart of darkness". The author, who was born in Wetzikon ZH and lives in New York, was already considered a favorite. And: she receives the prize on her 40th birthday.

Elmiger beat off competition from five other nominees from Germany and Austria. This makes "Die Holländerinnen" the best German-language novel of 2025, which was announced on Monday evening in the Römer, the town hall of the city of Frankfurt am Main.

"Die Holländerinnen" is about a collective border crossing in the rainforest of South America. The eerie story is told largely in indirect speech. In a poetry lecture, an author reports on her journey into the jungle as part of a theater group. The group is on the trail of two Dutch backpackers who actually disappeared there years ago. But the project gets out of hand: the group is almost swallowed up by the jungle and tells each other disturbing stories.

Best chances of winning the Swiss Book Prize

"The deeper she gets lost in the thicket and mire, the more Elmiger pulls the reader into a maelstrom of fear. Her novel tells of people who fall into their "darkest opposite"," says the jury. "It is not only Elmiger's language that is indirect, but also her reference to our present, which is sinking step by step into self-aggrandizement."

Dorothee Elmiger now has the best chance of winning the Swiss Book Prize, for which she has also been nominated, in addition to the German Book Prize. This would make her the third person from Switzerland to receive both awards after Kim de l'Horizon (2022 for "Blutbuch") and Melinda Nadj Abonji (2010 for "Tauben fliegen auf"). The Swiss Book Prize will be awarded on November 16 as part of the BuchBasel International Literature Festival.

The German Book Prize is endowed with 25,000 euros, while the other five authors on the shortlist each receive 2,500 euros. Last year, the prestigious award, which is traditionally presented on the day before the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair, went to German author Martina Hefter for her novel "Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?".

The award for the best German-language novel has been presented by the Stiftung Buchkultur und Leseförderung des Börsenvereins des Deutschen Buchhandels since 2005.