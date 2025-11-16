Elmiger won the award, which was presented as part of the BuchBasel International Literature Festival, against the other nominees Nelio Biedermann ("Lázár"), Meral Kureyshi ("Im Meer waren wir nie"), Jonas Lüscher ("Verzauberte Vorbestimmung") and Melara Mvogdobo ("Grossmütter").
Dorothee Elmiger will receive 30,000 francs for the award, the other nominees 3000 francs each. 50 publishers submitted a total of 94 books for this year's Swiss Book Prize.
The prize was established in 2008 by the LiteraturBasel association and the Swiss Booksellers and Publishers Association.