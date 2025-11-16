Dorothee Elmiger is currently enjoying superlatives: the author has won the Swiss Book Prize with her novel "Die Holländerinnen" - after also winning the German and Bavarian Book Prizes. Picture: Keystone

The 18th Swiss Book Prize goes to Dorothee Elmiger for her novel "Die Holländerinnen". The 40-year-old author, who has been living in New York for several years, has achieved something extraordinary.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dorothee Elmiger 's latest novel was already being touted as a favorite for the award.

Now it is clear: the 40-year-old author has won the Swiss Book Prize after the German one with "Die Holländerinnen". Show more

The Swiss Book Prize is the third award Dorothee Elmiger has received for her novel "Die Holländerinnen".

She was honored with the German Book Prize on her 40th birthday on 13 October, followed by the Bavarian Book Prize at the end of October. Elmiger is thus the first to achieve this triple.

"A text that puts us into a reading frenzy"

"Die Holländerinnen" is a "sensual and moving text that puts us into a reading frenzy", commented the jury of the Swiss Book Prize on Sunday in Theater Basel on their decision.

"In her consistently composed novel, Dorothee Elmiger circles around violence in various forms and makes disorientation physically tangible - a feeling that stands for our present."

Elmiger won the award, which was presented as part of the BuchBasel International Literature Festival, against the other nominees Nelio Biedermann ("Lázár"), Meral Kureyshi ("Im Meer waren wir nie"), Jonas Lüscher ("Verzauberte Vorbestimmung") and Melara Mvogdobo ("Grossmütter").

50 publishers submitted a total of 94 books

Dorothee Elmiger will receive 30,000 francs for the award, the other nominees 3000 francs each. 50 publishers submitted a total of 94 books for this year's Swiss Book Prize.

The prize was established in 2008 by the LiteraturBasel association and the Swiss Booksellers and Publishers Association.

