Empty shelves and frustrated publishers: Dorothee Elmiger's novel "Die Holländerinnen", which won the German Book Prize, is currently difficult to buy. Why is that?

It is probably one of the most sought-after books at the moment, but if you want to buy "Die Holländerinnen" by Dorothee Elmiger, you will sometimes search in vain. The winner of the German Book Prize and one of the favorites for the Swiss Book Prize is also out of stock in many bookshops in Switzerland, and not just since the award ceremony on Monday. The book is also not available at short notice from well-known wholesalers online.

"It's harder than ever for us publishers to get hold of reprints," explains Jo Lendle, publisher at Hanser Verlag, which is publishing the novel. "We haven't experienced anything like this in 30 years." The book that has been hit the hardest is "Die Holländerinnen" of all books.

The example shows a general malaise in the industry. "One problem at the moment is actually: where do we get our books from?" says Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, head of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association "In the publishing houses, the production departments are really juggling to get books produced."

"Playing Tetris" in the production department

It sounds similar at the HarperCollins publishing group in Hamburg. "Like all publishers, we are confronted with longer reprint times than usual and have to adapt our planning accordingly and plan ahead better," said production manager Magdalena Mau. "However, thanks to long-established supplier relationships and skillful 'playing Tetris' in production, we have been able to meet demand so far."

The shortage of printing capacity is part of a series of challenges for publishers: supply chains were disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and there was a shortage of resources after the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022, causing paper prices to skyrocket.

What are the reasons for the current crisis? A number of factors have come together here: "Closures of printing plants and a shortage of skilled workers, smaller and more cautious print run planning on the part of publishers, concentrated production volumes towards the fall and Christmas business," Mau lists.

And what can be done to improve the situation? Schmidt-Friderichs adds that the shortage of skilled workers is a major problem. "We need more people to take up apprenticeships or take the trade seriously again."

If books are not available quickly enough due to a shortage of printing capacity, for example because they are surprisingly successful, this is of course very annoying - whether for publishers, readers or authors. "This can significantly slow down the success of the title," says Mau.

Elmiger should be on sale by Christmas

Lendle emphasizes that books are often particularly popular for a while, which creates short-term demand. If the books are then only available again much later, publishers run the risk that interest has already moved on. Therefore, the publisher concludes: "Books are the Dubai chocolate of this fall."

His publishing house, Hanser, reacted immediately after the triumph of "Die Holländerinnen" at the Book Prize: they agreed with the printers relatively early on: "If the book wins, you'll have to drop everything and reprint a huge edition. That's what they promised us," said Lendle directly after the award ceremony. The first small installment will be released this Wednesday. A large tranche will follow next Monday. "From then on, it will be available until Christmas."

However, Christmas may be too late - certainly in the event that Elmiger also wins the Swiss Book Prize on November 16 with "Die Holländerinnen".

