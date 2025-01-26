Dozens of hot-air balloons were able to take to the air in Château d'Oex VD on Sunday after being canceled on Saturday. Archivbild: Keystone

After the flights canceled on Saturday due to strong winds, dozens of hot-air balloons took to the skies over Château-d'Oex VD on Sunday. There were no launches on Saturday because the wind could have blown the balloons onto the mountainsides.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first launches took place from 11 a.m., as media spokesman Julien Magnin told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The weather conditions were good, the organizing committee said on social media.

On Saturday, the wind proved to be a spoilsport. Only tethered balloons were able to take off. Despite the canceled flights of the other balloons, all other events went according to plan. Around 10,000 visitors took part. Around 3000 of them took the opportunity to explore a balloon envelope from the inside.

Probably no more flights until Wednesday

Monday's launches have also been canceled, it was reported. The meteorological conditions would deteriorate and the weather would become unstable. The organizers expect that the balloons will have to remain on the ground until Wednesday.

Flight cancellations are nothing out of the ordinary at the balloon festival. Balloonists are dependent on good weather and favorable wind conditions, said spokesman Magnin.

Last year, the conditions were good for nine days and the balloons were able to take off in the mornings and afternoons. In another edition, there was just half a flight day, Magnin added.

The 45th International Balloon Festival in Château-d'Oex runs until February 2. Over 60 balloonists are taking part in the event.