Jungle doctor Dr. Bob has already given the candidates in the new season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" a thorough check-up. (archive picture) Bild: Marius Becker/dpa

Lilly Becker wants to win the new edition of the jungle camp. However, one person who is very close to the candidates doesn't really trust her: jungle doctor Dr. Bob.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Friday evening at 8:15 pm, the reality TV format "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts its next season on RTL.

Jungle doctor Dr. Bob has already had personal interviews with the candidates in the run-up to the show.

The Briton gives model Lilly Becker little chance of winning. Her attitude is too negative. Show more

The new season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" is just around the corner: the reality show known simply as "Dschungelcamp" enters the next round this Friday evening in the Australian wilderness.

Back again: jungle doctor Dr. Bob. He has already been in contact with the candidates in advance - and gives one of them a negative diagnosis.

However, this does not relate to the woman's physical health: rather, the doctor attests that model Lilly Becker has little chance of winning. According to Dr. Bob, she needs to "loosen up a bit" to triumph in the jungle.

Lilly Becker goes into the jungle in menopause

In the preliminary interview, she "saw something negative everywhere", the 74-year-old told Bild. "She's excited and wants to show who she is. But when I spoke to her, she had a problem with every topic." Instead, the ex-wife of tennis legend Boris Becker had to "get involved in the adventure".

Meanwhile, Lilly Becker herself has announced that she will have to master the jungle camp in menopause. She has been in this phase for just under a month, as the 48-year-old revealed to RTL.

However, Becker does not see this as a hurdle. She speaks of a "milestone". "I feel a difference in everything," she continues - and a positive one at that: The fact that her period is now absent is strange, but good. Will the new positive body image perhaps even end up being an advantage for the Dutch woman?