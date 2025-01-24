The new season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" is just around the corner: the reality show known simply as "Dschungelcamp" enters the next round this Friday evening in the Australian wilderness.
Back again: jungle doctor Dr. Bob. He has already been in contact with the candidates in advance - and gives one of them a negative diagnosis.
However, this does not relate to the woman's physical health: rather, the doctor attests that model Lilly Becker has little chance of winning. According to Dr. Bob, she needs to "loosen up a bit" to triumph in the jungle.
Lilly Becker goes into the jungle in menopause
In the preliminary interview, she "saw something negative everywhere", the 74-year-old told Bild. "She's excited and wants to show who she is. But when I spoke to her, she had a problem with every topic." Instead, the ex-wife of tennis legend Boris Becker had to "get involved in the adventure".
Meanwhile, Lilly Becker herself has announced that she will have to master the jungle camp in menopause. She has been in this phase for just under a month, as the 48-year-old revealed to RTL.
However, Becker does not see this as a hurdle. She speaks of a "milestone". "I feel a difference in everything," she continues - and a positive one at that: The fact that her period is now absent is strange, but good. Will the new positive body image perhaps even end up being an advantage for the Dutch woman?