Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Ulmen Fernandes) is surprised by the musical talent of her captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen). ZDF und Dirk Bartling

Drama, romance and runaway dialog: The current episode of "Traumschiff" on Bora Bora delivers pure foreign shame - and yet exactly what many on board want to see.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the ZDF "Traumschiff" to Bora Bora, clichéd dialog, predictable drama and moments of foreign shame meet paradisiacal scenery.

The main characters experience several conflicts: a mix-up over a wedding, a friendship crisis due to secret jobs on the ship and a deaf mother who conceals a new love from her daughter.

A staged climax: Captain Silbereisen accidentally plays the piano on the beach, whereupon a passenger spontaneously sings - romance, kitsch and an obligatory happy ending included.

"Traumschiff Bora Bora" aired on Friday, December 26, at 8.15 pm on ZDF. Show more

Last-minute check-in

Toni Wittig (Emilia Bernsdorf, right) and Amrei Seibold (Banafshe Hourmazdi) are best friends and young entrepreneurs in their parents' companies. But on the ship they work as cleaning staff. ZDF/Dirk Bartling

Sometimes life is complicated. And sometimes it's just a dream boat. On course for Bora Bora, passenger Toni Wittig actually wants to give her best friend Amrei Seibold a dream trip. Actually. But shortly before departure, a boyfriend - now an ex-boyfriend - intervenes and Toni cancels the trip. Lovesickness beats the South Seas.

On the day of departure, Toni is suddenly back at the port. Surprise! After canceling, she wants to go anyway. A last-minute check-in on the day of departure? That's more balla balla than Bora Bora.

It sounds like this in the original soundtrack:

Passenger Toni Wittig (Emilia Bernsdorf): "Originally we were supposed to be on the ship together."

Hotel manager Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow) counters: "But you canceled."

Wittig continues: "Exactly, but now I want to go. I don't want to let Amrein down and make amends."

The hotel manager of the MS Amadea doesn't hesitate for long: "All right, that's the right attitude, let's not be so strict."

Less than five minutes of watching - and I'm already ashamed of the watery script. It starts well ...

Your own wedding? The misunderstanding

Noah Schütt's surprised face as he clarifies the wedding misunderstanding. Screenshot ZDF

Everyone on board, Captain Silbereisen - er, Max Parger - smiles as he prepares to cast off. But before setting sail, gossip is quickly served up: assistant officer Noah Schütt (Louis Held) is to be married. His enthusiasm? More of a lull.

The answer comes promptly: it's not his wedding that's on the cards, but his parents' golden wedding anniversary. 50 years of love, honorary dance included. Noah wanted to be prepared, started a dance course - and just as resolutely dropped out again.

Drama enough for the evening before, real problems only in the next port, please.

Hotel manager Hanna Liebhold: "There's an event coming up, doesn't that ring a bell? Wedding bells perhaps?"

Noah Schütt (with a naive look on his face): "Yes, so?"

Captain Parger: "You seem to be very excited ..."

Noah Schütt: "Yes, you got that right. I'm already dreading it." Short pause - and continues: "I wanted to do a dance course for the wedding beforehand. It started far too late. Now I haven't even got as far as the waltz. If I don't manage that, my parents will rip my head off. That was their only wish for me."

Staff captain Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth): "Shouldn't you be worried about the bride first and foremost?"

Schütt is astonished: "What? Oh ... No, for God's sake. It's about my parents' golden wedding anniversary. Not about mine."

AHA.

Ship's doctorDr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Fernandez): "You can see what happens when you believe the grapevine here on the ship."

AHAAA!

Then Fernandez and Schütt dare to dance - and of course he turns out to be a certified dance dancer.

"Maybe you'd better write some poetry for your parents," is the wise advice from head concierge Liebhold.

Then the crew sets sail - and Schütt apologizes to the group. Apologizing for what, actually? That remains his secret. And that's a good thing.

Nasty, nasty surprise

Passenger Toni Wittig finds out why she and her best friend Amrei Seibold only have a simple cabin on the ship - and not the suite as expected.

Toni Wittig says reproachfully, "We work here ... as cleaning staff? That was your vacation plan? I didn't know anything about that."

Amrei Seibold: "Well, it was supposed to be a surprise. I wanted us to feel like we used to. Back then, after leaving school, we just traveled around, earning extra money with random jobs. That was a real adventure. We had fun, we had each other."

Drama on board, Toni doesn't want to work as a cleaner and wants to leave. Screenshot ZDF

Wittig is annoyed: "Amrein, I don't know. I felt really bad about leaving you."

Amrein (what a name): "Yeah, because of a total idiot."

Tada, now it's time for the big drama, Wittig: "Yes, who also cheated on me! I have no idea what possessed you to do that. But sorry, it's not for me. As soon as we get ashore, I'm going home!".

Toni stomps off. Uhhh, drama alert on board.

Philosophical moment on board -

Voltaire says ...

Staff captain Martin Grimm takes chief concierge Liebhold to task for criticizing Schütt's lack of dancing skills.

Captain Grimm: "Someone is being strict on this trip."

"I just want everything to be in order," counters hotel manager Liebhold.

Captain Nietzsche, sorry, Captain Grimm quotes Voltaire. All right. Screenshot ZDF

And further: "Sorry, I was just being honest. Shouldn't I have said that? The saying goes: honesty is the best policy."

Captain Grimm has a philosophical epiphany on board: "That's right, but Voltaire says: 'Everything you say should be true - but you shouldn't say everything that's true'."

AHAAAA 💡!

Captain Grimm, not just a philosopher

Captain Grimm knows sign language - at least a little. Screenshot ZDF

Captain Grimm is not only philosophically versed, he also knows sign language. This is demonstrated at the captain's dinner with deaf passenger Elsa Westrup (Kassandra Wedel) and her overprotective teenage daughter Nora (Samara Fry).

Captain Parger finds a beach piano - by chance

"Dreamboat" on Bora Bora 2025 During an idyllic walk on the beach ... Image: Screenshot ZDF ... Captain Silbereisen aka Prager discovers an electric piano and starts playing. Image: Screenshot ZDF "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"." > Passenger Nora discovers - what a coincidence - Prager at the piano and sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow". Image: Screenshot ZDF The concert on the beach is a hit. Image: Screenshot ZDF "Dreamboat" on Bora Bora 2025 During an idyllic walk on the beach ... Image: Screenshot ZDF ... Captain Silbereisen aka Prager discovers an electric piano and starts playing. Image: Screenshot ZDF "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"." > Passenger Nora discovers - what a coincidence - Prager at the piano and sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow". Image: Screenshot ZDF The concert on the beach is a hit. Image: Screenshot ZDF

Captain Parger goes for a walk on the beach in Bora Bora with Dr. Delgado. Dr. Delgado says: "Music promotes endorphins" or some such nonsense.

Ship captain Silbereisen finds - by chance - a decorated electric piano on the beach. Parger sits down at the piano and starts strumming - "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", the schmaltzy song fits perfectly with the paradisiacal backdrop. Dr. Delgado is happy, the endorphins are flying around.

Then - yet another coincidence - passenger Nora comes strolling along. She is the daughter of deaf Elsa and has a talent for singing.

Of course, Nora doesn't miss the opportunity to sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow". The (siren) song attracts the bathers - there is much applause for her talent.

The beach scene is the big highlight of the ZDF "Traumschiff" on Bora Bora. Between kitsch and romance, the drama between the deaf mother and her daughter comes to a head once again. The deaf mother has kept a new love secret from Nora - but she is also on board the ship.

Is there a happy ending? Of course - otherwise it wouldn't be "Traumschiff". That's what makes the show so appealing: lots of little dramas, dreamlike backdrops and scenes that are always an embarrassment to watch.

More videos from the department