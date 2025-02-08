The most beautiful kisses in movie history The most beautiful kisses in movie history

Drew Barrymore revealed in an interview that she had her best movie kiss with Adam Sandler. Emily Blunt experienced the complete opposite: she felt nauseous after kissing a fellow actor.

DPA dpa

Drew Barrymore revealed on the TV show "Watch Whats Happens Live" that she had her best movie kiss with Adam Sandler.

Although she never got close to Sandler behind the camera and is also good friends with his wife Jackie, the 49-year-old actress emphasizes.

Not all actresses are so lucky with their kissing partner during the filming of a movie. Emily Blunt almost threw up once. Show more

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore thinks she had her best movie kiss with Adam Sandler.

At the same time, she loves "that Adam and I are so platonic", says the 49-year-old on the TV show "Watch What Happens Live" when asked by presenter Andy Cohen who she had the best kiss with on camera.

Barrymore never really got close to Sandler

"But I love starring in movies with him because I think we represent something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry: we represent genuine admiration for another human being."

Drew Barrymore thinks she has the best chemistry on camera with her filming partner Adam Sandler. This kissing scene between the two can be seen in the movie "50 First Dates". Image: imago images/Mary Evans

Drew Barrymore became a star as a child with Steven Spielberg's movie "E.T." and now has her own talk show. She made three romantic comedies with Adam Sandler: "A Wedding to Fall in Love" (1998), "50 First Dates" (2004) and "Vacation Ready" (2014).

Emily Blunt almost threw up during a movie kiss

Well, not all actresses are as lucky as Drew Barrymore with her kissing partner while filming a movie.

Emily Blunt revealed on the "Howard Stern Show" radio program a year ago that she once almost threw up after a kissing scene with a fellow actress.

But it wasn't butterflies in her stomach that were the reason - it was the opposite.

The 41-year-old explained that kissing scenes are not normally a problem for her. "I've been doing it long enough. I could have a bond with this water bottle now," says Blunt.

And continues: "I know how to conjure it up. But it's easier when you have a natural relationship with someone."

Blunt reveals how she makes movie kisses bearable

To make a movie kiss bearable, she has to find something about the other person that she likes, says Blunt. "It can be a nice laugh or the way the person talks to others when they're being polite. Something you like about the person, or something you love about their movie character."

Emily Blunt then relies on this during the filming of a kissing scene.

In the interview with Howard Stern, the actress spoke about her colleague, but obviously couldn't find anything that could have made for good chemistry.

