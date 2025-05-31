She had "one or two drinks". dpa

The rapper had a drink or two with a friend - and then did something she regrets "extremely".

Katja Krasavice was stopped by the police while driving drunk in Leipzig and publicly regrets the offense on Tiktok.

The rapper urgently appeals to her followers never to drive under the influence of alcohol and describes her behavior as irresponsible.

Krasavice became famous through YouTube and celebrated great chart success with several albums and her book "The Bitch Bible".

Rapper Katja Krasavice (28) has been caught drink-driving. She confesses this on Tiktok. She was "at a friend's house the other day" and had "a drink or two", she says in a video on the platform. "I was driving and was stopped by the police." She regrets it "extremely".

"I would never do that again, I endangered myself and others," she emphasizes and appeals to her followers: "Don't do it, it's not possible." As the portal "Tag 24" reports, the rapper, whose albums such as "Ein Herz für Bitches" have reached number one in the charts several times, was caught in Leipzig.

Made famous through YouTube

Katja Krasavice launched a YouTube channel in 2014, where she became known for her revealing content and open conversations about sexuality. In 2017, she released her first single "Doggy", which reached number 7 in the German charts. This was followed by other successful singles such as "Dicke Lippen" and "Sex Tape". In 2018, she took part in the sixth season of "Promi Big Brother" and came sixth.

Her debut album "Boss Bitch" was released in 2020 and reached number 1 in the German album charts. This was followed by further albums such as "Eure Mami" (2021), "Pussy Power" (2022) and "Ein Herz für Bitches" (2023), which also reached top positions in the charts. In 2020, she also published her book "The Bitch Bible", which reached number 2 on the Spiegel bestseller list.