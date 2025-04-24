Driving through the city in an electric car or scooter? E-mobility relieves traffic in terms of noise and emissions, but should not replace cycling or walking. Picture: Pixabay/Mircea Iancu

If you want to travel more sustainably with an electric car, there are a few things to consider in advance. Swisscom shows you how the switch works for companies.

In many Swiss cities, cycling has long since replaced driving - and for good reason: cycling keeps you fit, is environmentally friendly and saves you having to search for parking spaces.

Unfortunately, however, it is not suitable for all journeys - for example with a lot of luggage, in rainy weather or if the journey to work or university is simply too far.

In recent years, electromobility has become much more important in Switzerland and there are more and more public e-charging stations. E-cars are becoming increasingly popular because they offer a quiet and pleasant driving experience.

But is e-mobility really sustainable?

No substitute for cycling

Cars with electric drives are only a recommendable mobility solution under certain circumstances:

Namely, if they are produced in an environmentally friendly way, are used as a replacement for cars with combustion engines and are charged with electricity from renewable sources. However, walking and cycling perform much better, are fun and keep you fit.

More and more companies in Switzerland are switching to e-mobility. E-cars can be a good alternative for anyone who has to travel long distances for work, transport a lot or reach remote locations, as they are emission-free and have a better carbon footprint than combustion engines if they use green electricity.

The electricity mix in Switzerland consists of over 75 percent renewable energies. When it comes to charging electric cars, this means that they are largely powered by environmentally friendly energy. If you want to further reduce your ecological footprint, you can charge your electric car at your home photovoltaic system.

Swisscom is converting its vehicle fleet

Swisscom's service technicians are also dependent on mobility. They maintain antennas in remote mountain regions and visit customers throughout the country.

With 2,500 commercial vehicles and cars, Swisscom has one of the largest company fleets in Switzerland. This is to be completely converted to e-mobility by 2030.

«Our vehicle fleet is responsible for half of our direct CO₂ emissions. The planned complete switch to electromobility from 2030 will reduce our fleet's Scope 1 emissions to net zero. This is a significant contribution to our net-zero target.» Michael Klasa Head of Mobility at Swisscom

Engines produce large amounts of CO₂ and other greenhouse gases when burning fuel, which affects air quality and creates a large CO₂ footprint.

By switching to electric cars, companies are making an important contribution to climate protection. However, cycling is still the most sustainable solution and keeps you fit.