In "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall", cult cop Bax may have to save the whole world. Watch the video to find out how the crew experienced filming and whether the movie can keep up with the last seasons.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you After three seasons of "Tschugger" on TV and online, the Valais cult cops Bax and Pirmin are now also investigating in the cinema.

blue News editor Fabienne Berner watched the film and spoke to Valmira actress Annalena Miano and producer Sophie Toth about the Tschugger's last case for the time being.

The film promises lots of action, beautiful scenery and, of course, plenty of (Valaisan) humor. Show more

The Tschugger are back. The fourth season of the police comedy can now be seen on the big screen as the exclusive movie version "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall".

What is it about? In their last adventure for the time being, the unlikely investigative duo Bax and Pirmin have to deal with a simple sprayer case. But they soon find themselves involved in a much bigger case: is the Valais or even the whole world under threat?

Of course, the head of "Tschugger" David Constantin, the Valais actress Annalena Miano alias rapper Valmira and producer Sophie Toth are also involved. In an interview, they tell blue News what it was like working on the set and what will happen after the end of the series.

"Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas. SRF will be showing the final season of "Tschugger" on TV and online from November 24.

More on the topic