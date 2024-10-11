  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall" at the cinema "Driving a Fiat Panda in platform shoes was a real challenge"

Fabienne Berner

11.10.2024

In "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall", cult cop Bax may have to save the whole world. Watch the video to find out how the crew experienced filming and whether the movie can keep up with the last seasons.

11.10.2024, 16:47

11.10.2024, 17:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After three seasons of "Tschugger" on TV and online, the Valais cult cops Bax and Pirmin are now also investigating in the cinema.
  • blue News editor Fabienne Berner watched the film and spoke to Valmira actress Annalena Miano and producer Sophie Toth about the Tschugger's last case for the time being.
  • The film promises lots of action, beautiful scenery and, of course, plenty of (Valaisan) humor.
Show more

The Tschugger are back. The fourth season of the police comedy can now be seen on the big screen as the exclusive movie version "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall".

What is it about? In their last adventure for the time being, the unlikely investigative duo Bax and Pirmin have to deal with a simple sprayer case. But they soon find themselves involved in a much bigger case: is the Valais or even the whole world under threat?

Of course, the head of "Tschugger" David Constantin, the Valais actress Annalena Miano alias rapper Valmira and producer Sophie Toth are also involved. In an interview, they tell blue News what it was like working on the set and what will happen after the end of the series.

"Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas. SRF will be showing the final season of "Tschugger" on TV and online from November 24.

More on the topic

"Tschugger" star Juni gives Gampel tips"Watch out, otherwise you'll be the laughing stock of the village in Upper Valais"

Construction entrepreneur Fricker from

Construction entrepreneur Fricker from "Tschugger""I have the feeling I can replace Mike Müller"