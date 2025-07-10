Fredy Hunkeler is dead. Screenshot SRF

Fredy Hunkeler shaped sports reporting on Swiss radio for decades. Now the Lucerne journalist has passed away after a long illness - and with him an era of football reporting.

Fredy Hunkeler died on June 25, 2025 at the age of 77.

The Lucerne native was a football reporter for Radio DRS for over 20 years.

He commentated on six World Cups and conducted an interview with Diego Maradona. Show more

His voice was as much a part of Swiss football as the kick-off to the game: Fredy Hunkeler, legendary DRS radio reporter, has died at the age of 77. According to an obituary first reported in the "Luzerner Zeitung", the Lucerne native succumbed to a long illness on June 25.

He became known as the distinctive voice of Radio DRS - at Olympic Games, football World Cups and in Swiss sporting events. He began his career as a newspaper journalist at the age of 21. In 1984, he switched to radio - and from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he was up close and personal with the really big games.

Burial right next to the football pitch

It was there that he scored a coup that has stayed with him to this day: a spontaneous and relaxed interview with Diego Maradona straight after training. Later, he also worked as a football commentator for Teleclub, now blue Sport.

He also showed his profile away from the microphone - for example when he clashed with the then FCL president Romano Simioni. He had unceremoniously banned him from the Lucerne Allmend stadium because of a mocking article about Johan Cruyff.

Hunkeler is buried at Ebikon cemetery - directly opposite the pitch of the local football club.