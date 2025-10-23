  1. Residential Customers
Suspicion of cocaine use Drug alert on the set of the new "Harry Potter" series

Dominik Müller

23.10.2025

Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter in the new HBO TV series.
Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter in the new HBO TV series.
Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP/dpa

According to media reports, a search for drugs was carried out during the filming of the new "Harry Potter" series. Sniffer dogs searched the set.

23.10.2025, 12:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Drug-sniffing dogs were deployed on the set of the new HBO series "Harry Potter" after suspicions of cocaine use by crew members arose.
  • The incident is explosive because many of the actors are children or teenagers and safety measures such as warning signs and addiction prevention programs have been introduced.
  • Warner Studios, however, relativizes the accusation and speaks of normal measures.
Show more

Excitement on the set of the new TV series "Harry Potter": British media report that the set was searched by drug-sniffing dogs on Wednesday morning. The English newspaper "The Sun" reports that drugs are said to be in circulation, specifically cocaine.

Most of the actors on the film set of the TV series are children and teenagers. Author J.K. Rowling's book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is being filmed. In this book episode, the wizard's apprentice attends his first Hogwarts class at the age of eleven.

Drug dogs were placed at the set entrance. What triggered the incident? The English newspaper has a suspicion: workmen or film employees are said to have - secretly - consumed cocaine. An insider told the newspaper: "Dogs are there every morning to sniff out people trying to smuggle drugs in."

Posters point to drug-sniffing dogs

Signs have also been put up on site highlighting the risks of drug or alcohol abuse. There is also a program for employees on set that offers anonymous support for addiction problems. Another poster indicates that drug-sniffing dogs are used on the set.

A Warner Studios spokeswoman brushes off the problems on set: "As part of long-established safety protocols, everyone who enters the studios is subject to regular health and safety checks, including checks by sniffer dogs."

J.K. Rowling is a producer

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the TV series will run for "ten years" with the stories from the seven books. The author of the books, J.K. Rowling, will oversee the series as executive producer, with Brit Mark Mylod directing.

The first "Harry Potter" volume was published on June 26, 1997. To date, the seven volumes have sold more than 450 million copies around the world and have been translated into 79 languages. The novels have been adapted into eight films, which have grossed around CHF 6 billion at the global box office.

