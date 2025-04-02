Simone Bargetze takes you on a journey to Laurel Canyon, a historic neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. She visits the Canyon Country Store.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you This week, Simone Bargetze takes you to Laurel Canyon, a well-known neighborhood in Los Angeles.

She meets familiar faces in the legendary Canyon Country Store.

In the 1960s and 70s, the canyon was a center of hippie culture and a meeting place for musicians such as Crosby, Stills & Nash and Mama Cass from The Mamas and the Papas. Show more

This week, Simone Bargetze takes you on a journey to the legendary Laurel Canyon, a mansion district in the Hollywood Hills. This place has shaped the history of Los Angeles like no other.

Laurel Canyon is also home to the legendary Canyon Country Store. Every year, the residents of the canyon gather in front of the store for a group photo to immortalize themselves together. Simone can't miss out on this this year either. On site, she meets some familiar faces and tells you a few exciting stories about Laurel Canyon's past.

After all, it's not just a popular residential area for celebrities, but also a place full of stories, myths and cultural significance.

In the 1960s and 70s, Laurel Canyon was the heart of hippie culture - a meeting place for musicians, artists and free spirits. The canyon was known for its wild mix of drugs, free love and groundbreaking music that influenced generations.

Bands like Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Doors and many others found inspiration for their work here. Icons such as Mama Cass from The Mamas and the Papas also lived here, at times even in the basement of the famous Canyon Country Store.

Every Wednesday evening, a new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" appears exclusively on blue News.