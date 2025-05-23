In the early morning of May 22, 2025, a Cessna 550 crashed into a residential area in San Diego. KEYSTONE

A music agent and a young drummer have died in a plane crash in San Diego. The plane crashed into a residential area in the early morning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Music agent Dave Shapiro died in a plane crash in San Diego. He was the owner and presumed pilot of the plane.

Drummer Daniel Williams was also killed.

The cause of the crash is unclear, at least two deaths and damage to several houses have been confirmed. Show more

According to a music agency, three of its employees were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in San Diego. The company Sound Talent Group announced on Thursday that co-founder Dave Shapiro was among the fatalities. The names of the other two employees killed were not released.

Shapiro was 42 years old and is listed as the owner of the plane that crashed. He also had a pilot's license. The former drummer of the metalcore band "The Devil Wears Prada", Daniel Williams, is also said to have been on board. Williams, who was part of the band from 2005 to 2016, was 39 years old.

The band paid tribute to its deceased member on Instagram. Williams had shared pictures of the plane and the cockpit in his Instagram story shortly before the accident.

San Diego police confirmed the deaths of at least two people and reported that around ten houses were damaged.

A total of six people are believed to have been on the plane. The exact number of fatalities is still being determined and the cause of the accident is not yet known.

