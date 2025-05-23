According to a music agency, three of its employees were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in San Diego. The company Sound Talent Group announced on Thursday that co-founder Dave Shapiro was among the fatalities. The names of the other two employees killed were not released.
Shapiro was 42 years old and is listed as the owner of the plane that crashed. He also had a pilot's license. The former drummer of the metalcore band "The Devil Wears Prada", Daniel Williams, is also said to have been on board. Williams, who was part of the band from 2005 to 2016, was 39 years old.
The band paid tribute to its deceased member on Instagram. Williams had shared pictures of the plane and the cockpit in his Instagram story shortly before the accident.