Dua Lipa got married in secret. Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have married. The two said "I do" at a civil ceremony in London on Sunday. The big celebration is due to take place in Sicily next weekend.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married in a civil ceremony in London on May 31.

The singer wore an outfit by fashion house Schiaparelli, Turner appeared in a dark blue suit.

The big wedding ceremony is to take place next weekend in Palermo, Sicily. Show more

Pop star Dua Lipa is married. The British-Albanian singer and actor Callum Turner tied the knot in London on Sunday. According to several media reports, the wedding ceremony took place in a small circle at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Photos show the couple holding hands in front of the registry office after the ceremony. For her big day, Dua Lipa chose an eye-catching trouser skirt suit by fashion house Schiaparelli with a white hat and matching gloves. Turner made a classic appearance in a dark blue suit and tie.

Relationship became public in 2024

The first rumors of a relationship emerged at the beginning of 2024, when the two were spotted together at a party for the Apple TV+ series "Masters of Air" in London. They made their love official in the summer of the same year. Dua Lipa confirmed their engagement in June 2025 in an interview with British Vogue.

At the time, the singer explained that she had never dreamed of a big wedding. However, the idea of growing old together and building a life together was something very special for her.

However, the actual wedding party is still to come. As has already been reported, the big celebration is to take place next weekend at the luxury Hotel Igiea in Palermo, Sicily. Numerous prominent guests from the worlds of music, fashion and film are expected to attend. Among the names circulating are Elton John and Donatella Versace.