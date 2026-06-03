Dua Lipa and Callum Turner said yes to each other in a secret wedding. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have secretly tied the knot. The wedding apparently took place earlier than planned - and is now fueling speculation about Turner's possible future as James Bond. The rumor mill is churning.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have already secretly married in a civil ceremony and are celebrating a three-day luxury wedding in Palermo with around 300 guests at the beginning of June.

Exclusive locations, high security precautions and celebrity guests such as Elton John, Madonna and Mick Jagger are planned for the celebration.

The wedding was originally planned for September: Media speculate that Turner's possible future as James Bond may have played a role in the postponement. Show more

After their civil ceremony in London, which has apparently already taken place, the big celebration in Sicily is now on the agenda: Pop star Dua Lipa (30) and actor Callum Turner (36) are celebrating their wedding at the beginning of June with a three-day party in Palermo. The "Bild" newspaper is among those reporting on this.

Around 300 guests are expected in Sicily. A security presence reminiscent of a state visit is also to be organized for the celebrations. The Italian port city of Palermo is already in wedding fever.

The prestigious five-star Hotel Villa Igiea is the central location where the bride and groom and numerous guests are to be accommodated. Price for the most basic room: 1830 per night. The Galleria d'Arte Moderna and the nearby Piazza Croce dei Vespri are also said to have been reserved exclusively for the celebrations.

The celebrations will last for three days from June 5 - with celebrity guests, luxurious venues and plenty of Italian dolce vita. This should make the wedding one of the most glamorous celebrity events of the year.

Sir Elton John, Madonna and Mick Jagger are among those attending the gigantic party. And Dua Lipa is set to appear in no less than 26 different gowns over three days.

Was the wedding brought forward because of the Bond film?

Apparently nothing is being left to chance for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding. According to media reports, Palermo will resemble a high-security zone during the celebrations. Transfers between the airport, hotel and the various event locations are to be strictly shielded to protect the bride and groom as well as the celebrity guests from paparazzi and prying eyes.

Italian event planner Alessandra Grillo is behind the organization of the event. She is one of the country's best-known wedding planners and has already been responsible for the highly acclaimed wedding of influencer Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez, among others.

Wedding earlier than planned

According to several media reports, the ceremony was originally not due to take place until September. Now Dua Lipa and Callum Turner want to celebrate with family and friends in Palermo at the beginning of June. It is not yet known why the couple have brought forward their plans.

However, there is speculation that Turner's professional future could also play a role.

The British actor has been rumored for months as a possible successor to Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond.

Although this has not been officially confirmed, his name regularly crops up in discussions about the next 007 film. Whether the wedding is actually connected to possible Bond plans remains pure speculation, however. Meanwhile, the rumor mill is churning in Hollywood.

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