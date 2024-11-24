The Dubai chocolate trend continues unabated. Two restaurants in Germany now even offer Dubai Chocolate Pizza and Dubai Chocolate Burger.

The pizza comes from 60 Seconds to Napoli and combines a pizza base with pistachio cream, kadayif and chocolate sauce.

The Dubai chocolate burger, a monthly special from Hamburg's Ottensener Foodkitchen, combines a meat patty, guacamole, pistachios and chocolate sauce in a special creation. Show more

The Dubai chocolate trend continues, not only on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, but also at Lindt & Sprüngli in Kilchberg ZH last week, where dozens of people queued up to get their hands on a bar of chocolate.

If you couldn't get your hands on one, you can follow the many recipes on the internet and simply make the creamy delicacy yourself.

Now restaurants are also jumping on the trend and offering curious dishes with Dubai chocolate, such as the Dubai chocolate burger or the Dubai chocolate pizza, as the news portal "Watson" reports. The unusual creations can only be tasted in German restaurants so far.

Pizza with Dubai chocolate

The restaurant chain 60 Seconds to Napoli, for example, is offering experimental gourmets Dubai chocolate pizza for a limited time.

The pizza can be sampled in all branches (Stuttgart, Berlin, Oldenburg, Hanover, Hamburg and Frankfurt) until the end of December. Although the Dubai Chocolate Pizza is listed as a dessert on the restaurant's menu, it is more of a main course.

The "Kikis Dubai Chocolate Pizza" consists of a pizza base topped with pistachio cream, kadayif and chocolate sauce. At 16 euros (the equivalent of around 15 francs), it is the same price as Lindt chocolate and most of the restaurant chain's other pizzas. The Dubai chocolate tiramisu, on the other hand, is available for ten euros (the equivalent of around nine francs) and can also be found among the desserts.

Dubai chocolate as a burger version

But that's not all. The Hamburg fast food restaurant Ottensener Foodkitchen, which has two locations in the Hanseatic city, has the Dubai burger on its menu as a "monthly special". The burger is topped with a 150 gram meat patty, guacamole, pistachios, angel hair and chocolate sauce.

So if you still want to try it, you'd better hurry. On the other hand, more restaurants are sure to follow the Dubai chocolate trend and offer their very own menu variation with the creamy chocolate.

