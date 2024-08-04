Another slap in the faceDuchess Meghan celebrates her birthday - palace remains silent
Carlotta Henggeler
4.8.2024
Duchess Meghan turns 43 today. She is spending her birthday at home with her husband Prince Harry and their children. And her royal family? They remain silent and give her the cold shoulder.
4.8.2024
Carlotta Henggeler
Duchess Meghan celebrates her 43rd birthday today, August 4.
Prince Harry's wife will celebrate her birthday at home in Montecito, California. A party on a small and intimate scale.
King Charles usually congratulates his family on social media on their anniversary. Most recently, Grandpa Charles congratulated his grandson Prince George on his 11th birthday.
But at today's celebration for Duchess Meghan, the palace remained silent. Instead, the monarch congratulates the English tug-of-war team on winning the trophy at the Traditional Highland Sporting Activities.
Duchess Meghan is celebrating her 43rd birthday on a small scale today. At her villa in Montecito, California, she blows out the candles on the cake in the presence of her husband Prince Harry, her children Archie and Lilibet and a few family friends. A small and refined setting.
And what do her royal relatives in faraway England do for her anniversary? Nothing, nada, not a thing.
King Charles and the entire royal family simply ignore the birthday of the Duchess by marriage.
The British royals are simply giving Duchess Meghan the cold shoulder and punishing her and Prince Harry with consistent disregard.
The palace usually congratulates them on social media
King Charles recently wished his grandson Prince George a happy 11th birthday with a re-post from his mother, Princess Kate.
The photo in black and white shows a beaming prince in an elegant shirt and blazer. The young prince is a mini version of his father Prince William.
Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!