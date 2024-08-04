In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced a deal with Netflix for films, series and offers for children. Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Duchess Meghan turns 43 today. She is spending her birthday at home with her husband Prince Harry and their children. And her royal family? They remain silent and give her the cold shoulder.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan celebrates her 43rd birthday today, August 4.

Prince Harry's wife will celebrate her birthday at home in Montecito, California. A party on a small and intimate scale.

King Charles usually congratulates his family on social media on their anniversary. Most recently, Grandpa Charles congratulated his grandson Prince George on his 11th birthday.

But at today's celebration for Duchess Meghan, the palace remained silent. Instead, the monarch congratulates the English tug-of-war team on winning the trophy at the Traditional Highland Sporting Activities. Show more

Duchess Meghan is celebrating her 43rd birthday on a small scale today. At her villa in Montecito, California, she blows out the candles on the cake in the presence of her husband Prince Harry, her children Archie and Lilibet and a few family friends. A small and refined setting.

And what do her royal relatives in faraway England do for her anniversary? Nothing, nada, not a thing.

King Charles and the entire royal family simply ignore the birthday of the Duchess by marriage.

The British royals are simply giving Duchess Meghan the cold shoulder and punishing her and Prince Harry with consistent disregard.

The palace usually congratulates them on social media

King Charles recently wished his grandson Prince George a happy 11th birthday with a re-post from his mother, Princess Kate.

The photo in black and white shows a beaming prince in an elegant shirt and blazer. The young prince is a mini version of his father Prince William.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Tybyz7Z8cs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2024

And what does King Charles post on Duchess Meghan's birthday today?

A photo potpourri of the Traditional Highland Sports, the Mey Games. The royal family congratulates the victorious English tug-of-war team on winning the trophy.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 A wonderful day at the Mey Games!



The King joined spectators in watching traditional Highland sports, including Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss and Stone Put, and presented a trophy to the winning Tug of War team. pic.twitter.com/zwZYAYh0Ir — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 3, 2024

This post is a slap in the face to Duchess Meghan - not the first one the former "Suits" actress has received.

