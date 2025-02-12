A new tell-all book accuses Duchess Meghan of calculating before the wedding. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

A new book accuses Duchess Meghan of being disappointed by Prince Harry's fortune. She had expected it to be bigger. The author spoke to palace staff.

According to The Times, Meghan was apparently disappointed by Prince Harry's wealth.

"She expected a billionaire and got a millionaire," an insider is quoted as saying in the book. Show more

Prince Harry (40) and Duchess Meghan (43) are currently showing themselves in love and happy in photos from the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, defying rumors of a marriage crisis. It was only recently reported that the 43-year-old had been in talks for a divorce book in the past.

Their relationship, which got off to a fairytale start, was put to the test soon after the wedding. Megxit, the new start in the USA, projects falling through and explosive revelations about the British royal family - amidst all the drama, Meghan was often portrayed as the villain.

A new book by Tom Quinn (69) could fuel this further with some statements. The author has spoken to numerous palace employees and is publishing the new tell-all book "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants". "The Times" already has excerpts before publication.

Disappointed that Prince Harry doesn't have billions

Duchess Meghan is said to have had a very different picture of royal life before she met Prince Harry. She had expected his life to consist of "castles, glittering balls and boundless wealth".

As Quinn claims to have learned from an insider, the Duchess is also said to have been disappointed by Harry's wealth. She had lived in the belief that it was much higher. "As one member of the royal family put it: 'She expected a billionaire and got a millionaire'," the book quotes.

Bunte.de writes that Prince Harry is said to have had around 24 million US dollars in his bank account at the time of the wedding. Was Meghan actually disappointed? That remains unclear.

Not an easy start for Meghan

However, other sources attribute a great deal of strength and perseverance to the Duchess. After all, she didn't always have it easy when she joined the centuries-old institution. Certain royal staff treated her condescendingly and "had it in for her". The "Suits" star is said to have resisted them.

"Some people can handle it - Kate Middleton is perhaps the best example - but others try to fight back, which Meghan clearly did. 'You've got to hand it to her,' said a former member of her team. 'She really is a fighter,'" the book says, according to The Times.

When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their duties as working royals in 2021, they had to reorganize their lives. Meghan seemed to be the driving force behind developing a business model to secure their financial independence.

The actress encouraged the prince to explore new avenues, which led to Netflix deals, Harry's memoirs and other projects. The Duchess's new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan", will soon be launched.

