Duchess Meghan appeared at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. IMAGO/Bestimage

A video of Duchess Meghan, taken during Paris Fashion Week, has caused a stir on the internet. The proximity to the scene of Princess Diana's accident sparked outrage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan caused a stir on social media with an Instagram clip near the scene of Princess Diana's accident during Paris Fashion Week.

Royal experts described the video, in which Meghan is seen relaxed and filming through the car window, as insensitive and confusing.

The Paris appearance was her first visit to a major fashion event in years and was probably in support of the new Balenciaga designer. Show more

Duchess Meghan has caused a stir with an Instagram video taken during her visit to Paris Fashion Week.

The recording shows her in a car near the place where Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997. This proximity caused critical reactions on social media.

An unexpected appearance in Paris

On October 4, the Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone with her presence at the Balenciaga show in Paris. She had previously worn designs by the new creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, which led to her visit being interpreted as support for his work.

It was her first visit to a major fashion event in years and her first time in Europe since the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

Controversial video causes debate

In the controversial video, Meghan films two bridges near the site of Princess Diana's accident through the car window.

She then shows how she makes herself comfortable in the car. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams criticized the video in the Daily Mailas "utterly confusing" and "incredibly insensitive".

A look behind the scenes

In addition to the controversial video, Meghan also gave her Instagram fans a look behind the scenes of her stay in Paris. In another clip, she showed how she was welcomed at the hotel with snacks and white flowers. Her team made sure she looked fresh after the long flight from Los Angeles.

It is unclear whether Meghan returned to the USA straight after her visit to Paris. The Duchess lives with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito.

More videos from the department