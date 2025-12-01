Duchess Meghan's cooking skills cause mockery online (archive image). Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

It backfired badly for Duchess Meghan: the 44-year-old actually wanted to show off her cooking talent on social media. But instead of admiration, Meghan was met with blatant indignation in the comments.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan earned ridicule on social media for a video in which she prepares a turkey with jewelry on her hands.

Critics accused her of poor kitchen hygiene and disparagingly called her "salmonella Sussex".

The controversy hits unhappily just before the launch of her new Netflix Christmas special "With Love, Megan". Show more

Even Duchess Meghan can't get past the Thanksgiving turkey. But instead of harmony during the traditional family feast, the 44-year-old was met with scorn and ridicule on social media. The bone of contention was video footage that the Duchess posted on Instagram. They show Meghan preparing a turkey in her kitchen in Montecito.

The actress lends a hand herself, marinating and seasoning the meat. However, this is exactly what some commentators on social media take issue with. More specifically, many see a problem in the fact that Meghan did not remove her jewelry to handle the meat. While one user dismissed the lack of kitchen hygiene as "disgusting", another resorted to the hefty expression "salmonella sussex".

Untimely criticism: Christmas special of Meghan's Netflix format launches

"This is basic food handling knowledge. Proof that she has no idea what she's doing," another user criticized Meghan's careless handling of the turkey. Preparing meat while wearing rings and bracelets is "a guaranteed spread of bacteria", another critic criticized the Duchess's lack of kitchen hygiene.

Such negative headlines come at an inopportune time for Duchess Meghan. On December 3, Netflix is releasing a Christmas spin-off of the format "With Love, Megan".

The lifestyle show is already struggling for acceptance among the streaming audience. Many had taken issue with Meghan standing behind the stove in glossy outfits in the lifestyle series, counteracting the desired effect of the down-to-earth housewife.

More videos from the department