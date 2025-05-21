The prince is presented in Windsor: Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Archive image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

Duchess Meghan has revealed in a new episode of her podcast that she thought being a mother would be very different.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In her podcast, Meghan confesses that she had imagined motherhood to be more idealistic.

For example, she thought about giving public speeches - with the baby on her hip.

The reality of having Archie and Lilibet has presented her with unexpected challenges, says Meghan.

Despite setbacks, she emphasizes how important it is to her to be a role model for her children as a working mother. Show more

Duchess Meghan recently posted a sweet photo potpourri on Instagram to mark her seventh wedding anniversary: In the many pictures, the Duchess shows herself as a loving wife and mother. She wrote: "Seven years of marriage, a life full of stories."

The 43-year-old's full life includes not only Prince Harry, but also her two little sunshines Archie (6) and Lilibet (3).

In a new episode of her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder", Duchess Meghan revealed that she had imagined motherhood to be completely different.

"I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip"

The Duchess of Sussex has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, and their son Archie was born less than a year later. In May 2019, they moved to Montecito, California. Daughter Lilibet completed their family happiness there in June 2021.

In her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder", Meghan now talks about her life as a mother and reveals that she had imagined it to be very different: "Before I became a mother, I always wanted to be a mother," says Duchess Meghan in the new episode.

She had imagined being a mother for a long time, says the 43-year-old - with a very specific idea: "Oh my goodness, I'm going to give a speech one day with the baby on my hip." This is how she once dreamed of her happiness with a child.

But imagination and reality often diverge, as the Duchess has now learned: "Admittedly, I had a lot of external things that happened up to the point where I had both pregnancies and both babies," explains Meghan. "But it wasn't what I thought it would be."

Children should see Meghan "as a working mother"

Turbulent times followed for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The ex-royal couple struggled with prematurely terminated deals, for example with streaming giant Spotify, and lost court cases.

Prince Harry recently suffered a slap in the face in court over police protection in England. Prince Harry's family is not a happy bunch.

Her own lifestyle label has also been criticized for inflated prices, and she has had to endure negative headlines for her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan".

But the Duchess is not letting it get her down and is continuing to work on her projects: "It's incredibly important to me that my children see me as a working mother."

More videos from the department