Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the dedication of a memorial in Geneva for children who have lost their lives to online violence (archive image). KEYSTONE

Duchess Meghan is traveling to Geneva today, Sunday, for a memorial service. The 44-year-old will attend the inauguration of the so-called "Lost Screen Memorial", a memorial for children who have been victims of online violence.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan will appear in Geneva today, Sunday.

The occasion is the inauguration of the "Lost Screen Memorial".

The installation commemorates children who have lost their lives because of online violence. The "Lost Screen Memorial" will be on display in Geneva until May 21. Show more

The "Lost Screen Memorial" will be unveiled in Geneva today, Sunday. Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is attending the event, which is designed as a memorial service, according to Archewell Philanthropies, Harry and Meghan's charity organization.

The memorial is a light installation consisting of 50 panels in the shape of smartphones on the Place des Nations, according to the City of Geneva's website. Each panel shows the lock screen of a child or young person who died as a result of online violence, along with the time of death.

Lock screens of deceased children and young people

The "Lost Screen Memorial" was launched in 2025 on the initiative of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan and is intended to give a face to the victims of this violence. It was developed in collaboration with caregivers and parents, who provided testimonials and photos.

The memorial service is being organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Archewell Philanthropies. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is also taking part. "During the ceremony, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will remember the children commemorated by the installation and emphasize the urgent need for stronger global protection for children online," a spokesperson for the Duchess is quoted as saying in an Instagram post by the Archewell Philanthropies organization.

The installation will remain on display in Geneva until May 21.