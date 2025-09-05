Katharine of Kent has died. Getty Images

The British Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92. According to Buckingham Palace, she died peacefully in Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Duchess of Kent has died at Kensington Palace at the age of 92.

She was married to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the entire Royal Family paid tribute to her commitment to music and children. Show more

The British Royal Family mourns the loss of Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the 92-year-old on Friday: "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family."

The Duchess had been married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, since 1961. After the Queen's death in 2022, she was considered the oldest living member of the Royal Family.

King expresses sympathy

In the statement, the palace paid tribute to her lifelong dedication to numerous organizations, her commitment to children and young people and her passion for music. Katharine herself was an enthusiastic musician and was particularly committed to music education.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with other family members, expressed their condolences and remembered the Duchess's work. A digital book of condolence is to be opened in the coming days. The palace will announce details of the funeral at a later date.